The Next Level Racing F-GT racing sim cockpit is made from a matt-black finish and from the moment you open the box and take a look at the size of the support bars, you know this is made with strength in mind. Not only does the matt black finish look stealthy and tough, the detail of the welds in corners is also pretty special craftsmanship.

The design of the F-GT is to support both GT racing, like GT3 cars, or Formula-style, like F1s or other open wheeler categories. When you assemble the racing sim, you’ll need to make that decision as to which one you’re building for. As I already own a GT Ultimate V2 sim, I went first for the F1-style, but close to the ground, feet elevated option.

After racing through some F1 2018, it was time to transform the sim into GT mode to compare and contrast against my other sim. The change over took about 15-20 minutes the first time because I was unfamiliar with the process, but it’s safely under 10 minutes for someone with experience. The biggest thing that caught me out was the need to re-adjust not just the seating position, but that had impact on the placement of almost everything else, the pedal placement and the wheel placement both needing to be changed to make the new configuration usable.

In both configurations, racing felt incredibly real, like you were behind the wheel of both types of vehicles. What I know about my racing behaviour is that with a new game, I’ll pour 20-30hrs into it before really ever venturing back to the growing list of racing titles I have available to me. Personally this makes the change cost (time) of transitioning between the two states a non issue. That said, I can imagine a scenario where some racers switch more frequently that myself, so if there was a way to construct this with a no-bolt switch, that’d definitely be welcomed. It’d be a difficult challenge, given the strength requirements of the sim framework needs to be robust given the forces applied by the sim driver or drivers.

Being a taller guy, I found there was plenty of adjustability, from the seat to get comfortable, the wheel and shifter to get the right reach and turn, as well as the pedal positions. The setup really just takes a little trial and error, but once you have it dialled in, it fits like a glove and helps trick your brain into thinking your in the seat of a million dollar supercar, not your home office or living room.