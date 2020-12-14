Review: Next Level Racing GT Lite racing simulator

The GT Lite is designed to be easy to set up and easy to pack away. It takes just seconds to unfold and start racing and that speed means you’re likely to use the sim more often, providing a better return on the investment.

The strong tubular frame is connected to adjustment hubs, which connect the backrest to the lower frame while also having locking clips that keep things in place, even during so exciting racing. When you’re done, simply unclick the quick release handle and push the wheel out of the way, allowing for an easy exit from the sim. Simply unclip the locking clips, then fold in the back, fold up the pedal section and you’ve collapsed a full racing set up in seconds, for quick storage.

When it comes to racing, sessions last from minutes to hours and as we come into the warmer months of the year, things can get hot a sweaty when competing for first place. Thanks to a highly-breathable fabric on the backrest, the seat breathes incredibly well, keeping you cool and allowing you to focus on the job of winning those racing.

Another potential audience for this sim is flight enthusiasts. If you’ve fallen in love with titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator, then the GT Lite can be transformed into a flight cockpit with the GT Lite Flight Pack (coming soon). This allows you to mount all the necessary equipment to the GT Lite to transform it into a pilot’s cockpit, ready for your first flight. This includes a keyboard mount, throttle and joystick control surfaces, as well as rudder pedals which mount to the normal pedal section.

The design is one of flexibility and strength and I love the rapidness in which you can enter and exit the sim. The ability to quickly pack it up is also handy, given most sim enthusiasts don’t have the luxury of a dedicated sim space, taking over the lounge room temporarily is possible, but permanently is unlikely to win favour with your loved ones.