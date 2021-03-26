Review: Oral-B iO Series 9 Smart toothbrush

One of the neat design elements of this toothbrush is the magnetic wireless base. Almost all other wireless toothbrushes have a stem design at the base of the charger. While it’s a subtle difference the magnetic dock offers a quick and easy convenience, much like Apple’s magsafe connector.

When it comes to the design of the brush itself, the look is quite professional, available in both black or white, with chrome accents. The brush’s main interface is the colour LED display which features some cut animations that gives the toothbush a personality.

To interact with the brush, there’s just two buttons, the power button, and a select button. These combine to allow you to move through the menu system on the display selecting different brush modes, change the light right to a personal preference. The display’s main purpose is to give you feedback about your brushing behaviour. By default it is expected that you’ll brush for 2 minutes, however this is configurable . If you end early, the display will show a sad face and the duration that you’ve brushed for (i.e. 1m, 40 seconds). If you brush past the 2 minute mark, you’ll then be greeted with a smiley face to confirm you’ve done a great job.

To supplement the display feedback, there’s also a vibration every 30 seconds to let you know its time to move to the next quadrant. 30 seconds ensures you spend enough time cleaning the your teeth with enough concentration that you’re unlikely to miss removing any food on your teeth and gums.

The brush head is removable and the package includes two of them. If you’re buying the brush to use for yourself, you’ll be able to get through a longer timeframe before needing to buy replacements. If you’re planning on sharing between a couple, you can use the included bush head stand which is a nice inclusion.