REVIEW: Razer Freyja HD Haptic Gaming Cushion on a racing sim

One of Razer’s latest gaming products is the Freyja HD Haptic Gaming Cushion. I’m probably a little different than most, in that when I first seen this, my mind immediately went to trying it on my racing sim.

Adding another layer of immersion to our gaming experiences is something many chase, be it through surround sound, large displays, or force feedback in peripherals. To say I jumped at the chance to try adding another through haptic feedback, is an understatement.

The Razer Freyja is a gaming cushion powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics which promises to let you feel the game in a whole new way. After spending a few weeks with the Freyja integrated into my setup, it’s time to detail my thoughts.

The concept is simple, strap this cushion to your chair (in my case the seat of my racing sim) and it’s embed high-definition haptic actuators receive signals from your game via the Razer Synapse software.

The Freyja receives its instructions in one of two ways. When a game fully supports the Haptic feedback, the system vibrates different areas of the device based on the context in the game. Let’s say you are racing and leave the track, the system will attempt to match the vibrations in the seat you’d feel in your car if you did this for real.

Integration to a large range of titles is often achieved through the 3rd party platform Sim Hub which many gamers will be familiar with. This is a fairly straight forward 3-step process to setup.

Step 1 – Download and install SimHub

Step 2 – Add a new device, search for Razer and add Razer Sensa HD Haptics

Step 3 – Select your racing game title, configure and start racing!

For those titles that don’t support an official integration, Razer leverage the audio outputs from the game and convert that into vibrations that should correlated to in-game action. This could be a first person shooter and when you’re getting shot from the right side, you’d expect vibration to come from that side.

This whole system is fairly nuanced in it’s vibrations, jolts and their locations. What I probably wasn’t ready for was the amount of stimulation you’re getting from all aspects. I’m very used to my eyes, ears and hands/forearms being engaged in racing, but to also have your seat engaged under you, is something quite different.

I don’t have a motion platform under my sim, but have used them in the past and while this is quite different than the objective of trying to add geforces to your driving, it certainly adds to the sim racing experience.

Often racers will add Buttkicker devices to their racing sim to achieve similar vibrations, but given they clip to the frame of the rig, they tend to be vibration on or off (like hitting a ripple strip), but lack the specific locations of vibrations through your back and butt with the Freyja.

The Freyja aims to move beyond simple rumble, offering a wider frequency range for more detailed feedback, transforming how you experience everything from engine revs to explosive impacts.

Design

Razer is known for its distinct design language, and the Freyja largely follows suit, albeit in a more subdued fashion than some of its RGB-laden counterparts. The cushion presents itself as a premium accessory, finished in a plush, dark grey fabric that feels both comfortable and durable.

It’s shaped to provide lumbar support, contouring reasonably well to the lower back, although its universal design means the fit might vary slightly depending on your specific chair and body shape. Compared to a standard lumbar pillow, it’s understandably thicker and firmer due to the internal haptic hardware.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth (USB-A dongle), while you’ll need to find dedicated power for it as well. The included cable is sufficiently long for most desktop setups, allowing it to be routed from your chair to the wall outlet.

My setup on the racing sim was easy to route the power cable, but if you try to run this on an office chair, you’ll need to consider which side you get up and down from and you’ll also lose the ability to spin around at will.

Most of the functions are managed through the Razer Synapse software, with the integrated control panel offering basics like power on/off, intensity up/down and Source buttons.

Overall, it feels well-constructed and integrates visually into most gaming setups without screaming “gamer peripheral” too loudly, blending comfort with its underlying tech focus.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Sensa HD Haptics are the star, and based on my experience, they deliver impressively. The range and detail of the haptic feedback are a significant step up from the basic rumble found in controllers or older haptic devices.

In games, especially the racing sims I favour, the Freyja adds a tangible layer of immersion. I love that virtually all the racing games I play are supported, but I was particularly impressed to see Assetto Corsa EVO which is still in Early Access, already supporting haptics. The only title I tried and wasn’t supported, was the Wreckfest 2 which is also early access.

The list of games that natively support Razer Sensa HD profiles is available here, but includes plenty of AAA titles and some indies as well. ZGames like Elden Ring, Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 5, GTAV, Call of Duty, Battlefield 2042 and many, many more. It’s safe to expect this list continues to grow over time with a number of high profile games expected in the next 12 months.

When you play or race with the Freyja, you can enjoy the default settings or get really custom using the SimHub app. This allows you to dial in the vibrations for things like road surface changes, gear changes, ABS and wheel slip, as well as g-force changes and impacts or crashes with other vehicles and the environment.

One of my most satisfying experiences is pulling gear shifts on the Moza R2 base with the Moza GS V2P GT wheel. The paddle shifts are already rewarding, but having the vibration through your back to reflect how the car would kick back as you request the next is even more immersive. This also works well when using ESX Steering wheel and leveraging the sequential shifter. It may not sound like much of a difference, but feeling gear changes 4, 5 and 6 down of a V8 Supercar down conrod straight at Bathurst is a truly rewarding experience.

The performance isn’t just limited to intense moments. Subtle environmental cues, like the low rumble of distant explosions or the hum of machinery, are translated effectively, drawing you deeper into the game world. The responsiveness is excellent, with the haptics syncing tightly to the on-screen action and audio cues.

While primarily tested in gaming, the cushion also adds an interesting dimension to movies or music, translating bass frequencies into physical sensations, almost like adding an intelligent massage function to your chair.

Features

Razer Sensa HD Haptics

Provides high-definition, full-range haptic feedback, translating sound into nuanced vibrations for deeper immersion in games, movies, and music.

Universal Form Factor

Designed to fit most gaming and office chairs, offering ergonomic lumbar support alongside the haptic technology. Just 3 clips and you can move the device between chairs, allowing you to extract more value from your investment.

Razer Synapse Integration

Allows customization of haptic intensity, audio modes (game detection vs. general audio), and synchronization with other Razer Chroma devices (though the cushion itself lacks RGB).

Wide Frequency Range (20-200 Hz)

Capable of reproducing a broad spectrum of vibrations, from deep rumbles to sharp jolts, for more realistic and detailed feedback.

Issues and Opportunities

While the Freyja is an impressive piece of kit, there’s always room for refinement. Firstly, the reliance on Razer Synapse software means it’s primarily geared towards PC users.

Sure, it can technically work by mirroring audio, and can work using an Android phone, having it work better with consoles could be a better experience.

Secondly, while the Sensa HD Haptics are powerful, the maximum intensity might even be too much for some users during prolonged sessions, and finding the perfect balance via software takes a bit of tweaking.

The Freyja comes in one colour, so you better like black and when strapped to my racing sim, it integrates seamlessly. I was glad I tried it on my office chair as it exposed the limited colour, sitting on top of the white setup, it does look out of place. I’d love to see Razer offer a white version for those of us who go with chairs like the SecretLab Titan Evo in white.

Lastly, the price point places it firmly in the premium accessory category. While the experience is unique, its value proposition needs to be weighed against other potential peripheral upgrades. Integrating optional heating elements could also be an interesting avenue for future comfort-focused versions.

Price and Availability

Pricing positions this in the premium accessory bracket and this is the kind of product you don’t need, but you’ll certainly want it.

The Razer Freyja Gaming Cushion is available in Australia now. You can find it directly from the Razer Australia Store, starting at AU$549.95. If you want it express, you’ll pay $15 delivery, however standard shipping is free.

As always, it pays to shop around, Mwave.com.au currently has it available for A$500.95.

Overall

The Razer Freyja Gaming Cushion successfully delivers on its promise of enhanced immersion through high-definition haptics. The Sensa HD technology is genuinely impressive, adding a tangible, exciting new layer to gaming, particularly for genres like racing sims, action titles, and entertainment where you’d like some additional feedback.

The device is well-designed and comfortable, integrates easily into the Razer ecosystem via Synapse on PC.

Is it worth buying? If you’re a PC gamer and actively seeking ways to deepen your gaming immersion beyond visuals and audio, the Freyja is a fantastic, albeit pricey, addition.

I definitely enjoyed it as a racing sim accessory the most, rather than a day-to-day accessory on my office chair, which is typically used for gaming on the weekend, by productivity through the week.