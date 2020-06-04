Review: Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

The original Ring Video Doorbell featured 720p video quality, but the Doorbell 3 Plus now offers 1080p resolution. Naturally with more pixels captured, your chance of capturing important detail like faces, or number plates, increases. The camera captures an impressive 160 degrees and offers two-way communication from anywhere in the world.

While motion capture has always been a key feature of Ring’s products, new in the Plus version of the Doorbell 3, is a pre-roll feature. This captures the few, important seconds leading up to a motion detection event. Motion detection can also be configured in its sensitivity, mostly to save battery life. A nice new option is the ability to only reporting motion events where humans are detected.

If you’re less concerned with capturing cars driving down the street and more concerned with people stealing your packages, then this option can help reduce false positives. Depending on where your doorbell is located, too many notifications can be an issue, so it’s great to see this being addressed. In my experience the feature works really well and I was surprised to see it detect humans, even when no face is visible.

New in this verison is support for both 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wifi. If your router supports broadcasting on both specrtrums, you can chose to join either. It supports 802.11 a/b/g/n but not 802.11AC. One complaint many had gainst the original was the speed to connect to the camera. Thankfully with gen 3, Ring really has resolved this and launching the live feed from the motion or ring notifications is much faster now. The minimum upload speed required is 2Mbps, however more is obviously an advantage.

Easily one of my favourite feature of V3, is the Quick-Release Battery Pack, which makes the recharging process so much easier. Just pop off the face cover and slide out the battery from the base of the doorbell.

It used to be that package delivery was really something we had to deal with during office hours, however as we order more online, delivery hours have also increased. Groceries is one example that could arrive between 7am and 10pm. As your front door is one of the favourite entry points for criminals, there’s also the callenge of securing your property. For both of these challenges, the inclusion of Night Vision in the Video Doorbell 3 Plus is a big win. This helps to give you confidence that events will be captured whatever hour of the day they occur.

Finally the Doorbell now works with Amazon voice assistant, Alexa. If you have an Echo Show, you can simply ask ‘Alexa, show me my front door’ and have the Show display a live feed from your Ring Video Doorbell.