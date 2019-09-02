Review: Samsung T5 500GB SSD is great for your Xbox, TV or car

Samsung’s T5 drives come in a range of different colours. Our review unit was the matte Red in colour and with the aluminium finish and curved body makes for a pretty stylish drive. There’s also a black, blue and even a rose gold version avaialble. The reason Samsung would offer the drives in an array of colours like this is that they understand there’ll be certain applications where these drives will be on show.

As I travel to different media events, dealing with Gigabytes of GoPro Hero 7 footage, chances are, I’ll have my laptop and the SSD, out on the table, on show. If you’ve invested in a great looking laptop, naturally you’ll want your peripherals to be equally stylish.

The size of the drive is efficient at just 74mm x 57.3mm x 10.5mm. This means it’d actually fit in a large pocket in your jeans or jacket, so if you’re a photographer and going ot show clients a gallery of wedding photos, this could be perfect a perfect fit for that quick application where you’re in and out of the office often. In terms of portability, your mouse likely weighs more, with the drive tipping the scales at just 51 grams.

In terms of the connectivity, there’s just a single USB 3.1 (2nd gen) port that’s good for 10Gbps as long as your supplying device is capable of it. Naturally if you need to connect this to a USB 2.0 port, you can, but your speed will be limited.

The drive supports AES 256-bit hardware encryption, so if you want to Bitlocker the drive, you certainly can.

Naturally with an SSD, there’s no moving parts and the metal body means Samsung is confident that the T5 can handle most drops of up to 2 meters. Don’t go dropping your drive to try this, but it is great to know that should the worst happen when your getting it out of your bag, it has a far higher likelyhood of surviving than your phone.

To use the drive, Samsung’s T5 SSD works with Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) or later, and can even be used with an Android phone from as far back as Android 4.4 (KitKat).