Review: Segway-Ninebot KickScooter powered by Segway

The Segway-Ninebot F40A is the flagship electric scooter in their range, offering some impressive stats including a massive 40km range and a top speed of up to 25km/h maximum speed.

While electric scooters can be used for general fun and recreation, a scooter like this is definitely designed to facilitate daily commutes. In theory, you could travel for as much as 1.5hrs before needing a charge, so assuming you live within 40 minutes, you’d be able to make it there and back each day.

Another scenario is that you drive into the city from the suburbs, then find parking and use the scooter to commute the last mile (or km) to the office.

Along with these transport-focused buyers, there is also a market of people who buy electric scooters, simply to have fun and fun they are. I am continually surprised at just how much enjoyment I get from riding them and the F40A is right up there with the best I’ve used.

Whatever the motivation to buy, it’s time to detail what’s great and what’s not and decide if this is right for your next scooter.