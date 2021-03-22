Review: Skullcandy INDY ANC wireless earbuds

Once you have these earbuds paired and fire up some music, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at sound out of the box, but that’s just the beginning. When you first put the earbuds in your ears, you’ll hear a voice prompt announcing that noise cancelling is on, blocking the sound from the outside world and allowing you to focus on what you’re listening to.

Obviously ANC is one of the biggest features of these earbuds and it works well, and I’d say blocks around 80% of noise, which is not the most aggressive I’ve ever experienced, it does a decent job.

The mobile app allows you to really customise the sound that comes from earbuds, to match your preference. Some may see this as overly complicated, but the benefits of spending the time to do this, should not be under-rated. This is far more than a basic EQ adjustment and if you can spend the time to go through the wizard, I highly recommend it.

The process takes a few minutes and plays a series of tones across a variety of frequencies to you. This occurs for each ear and can tailor the audio experience to suit your particular hearing capabilities. There were certainly tones that I couldn’t hear as a 39 year old, which I assume is probably due to my age and while this wasn’t an official audio test, I expect I do that my hearing isn’t perfect.

What I can tell you is the music playback after personalising the audio output was significantly enhanced to what you get out of the box. The best way to experience the before and after is the to go into the Skullcandy on your mobile device and toggle the ‘Personal sound’ setting. For me, this allows you to hear far more of the soundscape of music than you can otherwise enjoy.

There is also a mode selection in the app or by pressing and holding both earbuds. These include Music, Podcast and Movie mode. Personally I spent most of my time on Music mode and didn’t notice a lot between this and Podcast mode, but watching movies, it is worth switching to get the most from it.