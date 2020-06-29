Review: Sonos Arc soundbar

Sonos make some of the best sounding home speaker products on the market, while also offering simple and easy connectivity to your favourite audio services. The Sonos Arc is replacing the Playbar and the Playbase, and as a Playbar owner, I was really keen to see what’s changed and if the Arc is a serious step forward.

The reason we need sound bars at all is a result of TV manufacturers continuing to skimp on great audio. There are exceptions, but for the most part, TV makers understand that most people will invest in external speakers, so it’s one area they can save on cost.

Having an amazing audio experience traditionally came with a requirement to have a number of speakers around your lounge room, however soundbars like the Arc, attempt to offer surround sound in one, simple package. Naturally, you can expand the soundscape by adding a Sub and Sonos One’s as rear speakers. While you can, I fully expect for most people, to just add an Arc and be done, the audio from this thing, really is that good.

It’s also hard to beat the simplicity of unboxing and connect the Arc, firing up the mobile app, go through a quick setup and you’re up and running in minutes.