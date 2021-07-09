Review: SpaceX Starlink internet service

The design of the Starlink satellite is fairly basic in appearance, but when you appreciate everything that’s happening here, there’s quite a lot of engineering effort to result in something so simple.

If you’re a child of the 90s, there’s a chance you had a satellite dish on your roof, to get Austar or Foxtel. Those dishes require qualified installers to calibrate the dish, aligning it to communicate with satellites in the sky.

The Starlink dish is designed to automatically detect and orient to the satellite constellations that make up the Starlink service, making it the smartest dish available. This makes setup incredibly easy, something almost anyone can do – just plug it in, let the technology do the work.

There is however one caveat to this simplicity and that’s the reality that you’ve got to move past the initial testing on your back lawn, onto a permanent installation on your roof. When you buy the Starlink service, pay for the dish and it comes with the tripod stand, but I think very few installations would actually use that configuration.

If you want to mount the satellite on a pole, or on the roof, you’ll need to buy those mounts from the Starlink website, for A$60 (each). Assuming you, or someone you know is pretty crafty, chances are you’ll be able to work through that installation, but then there’s the issue of getting the ethernet cable from dish, inside your home, to your router. This is where you can also hit issues, given you may be penetrating the roof and that needs to be done very carefully to both protect the cable and to ensure you don’t introduce a leak.

What I will give SpaceX credit for, is the extraordinarily long, weatherproof ethernet cable that comes with Starlink. This means you don’t have to run out and purchase a long cable to run the service inside your home. I do think this could be an area where Tesla could save money in the future, should they want to reduce hardware costs, given Musk has detailed they actually lose money on the dish right now. Ultimately the goal would be to have you fall in love with the service and you’ll more than pay back the price of cable (and eventually dish) over the months of payment for internet service.

To accommodate the vast array of temperatures the Starlink dish will be subjected to across the world, SpaceX incorporated heating elements into the dish, to melt ice, in the even it gets snowed on.

Starlink Router

The other aspect to the design is the router provided with Starlink. For some installations, this Cybertruck-inspired, angular design to the router may be fine, but I found it lacked some serious features, like the ability to stand up for any significant length of time.

This feels like a battle the designers certainly won over the engineers, with form over function really winning out here. There’s almost none of the features we expect from a modern router. First off, the range is fairly average, given the lack of antennas (those spider routers look they do for a reason), there’s also just 1 additional ethernet port, while most are at least 4 and many gaming or high end routers offering 6 ports.

Basically if you’re after a way to do your first speed test, then great, but outside of that, you’ll probably need to look elsewhere for a decent router. I expect that SpaceX decided to cheap out on the router, as most homes already have an existing investment that would work just fine.

What I would recommend is that you try a mesh WiFi system, I connected Starlink to an Amazon Eero hotspot (which meshes to 2 others around my home and that instantly solved the range issue inside my house.