Review: Swann Security Suite to protect and connect your home

Outdoor camera

The design of the internal camera and outside camera are surprisingly different for cameras that achieve a fairly similar task. The outdoor camera features a larger, waterproof body, with an external antenna to receive and send video over your WiFi network, given it’ll be further away from your router, this makes sense, although not particularly elegant. On the base of the camera, the stand is designed for a single method of attachment, 3 screws and this base allows for vertical, but no horizontal angle adjustment. Due to the weight of the camera (front heavy), 3M double sided tape is unlikely to work successfully. The camera’s white external shell, shields it from the elements, with the camera rated for use in temperatures between -20c up to 45c. At the time of writing it’s 40 degrees in Wodonga, but this Wednesday, the forecast is for a staggering 46c. I don’t imagine the camera stops working once it passes 45, but this hot Australian summer is indicative of how important the design of the product is, to withstand such extremes.

The front of the camera is black and this black/white combo is the only colour available. In terms of aesthetics around your home, I think a single colour, probably white, would be better, but if the idea is to stand out to potential burglars, then being less subtle is a good design choice.

Included in the front face is the camera lens, a night detection sensor a passive infrared motion sensor, a microphone (so you can listen to audio from the camera feed), as well as an LED indicator and finally Infrared LEDs to enable the camera to see in the dark. Included in the box you’ll find an extra long power extension cable, like seriously long, 18 meters in fact. This is deliberate as in designing the product, Swann understands the best mounting location, say under the eve at the corner of your home, would likely be some distance away from the nearest 240v power outlet. This important inclusion shows that Swann understand the customer and it’s great to see this included, rather than an optional extra, as a majority of customers will need it.

Amazon Echo integration

If you happen to have an Amazon Echo Show, Echo Spot or a 4K Fire TV, then you can ask Alexa to show the camera feed on your device. For those of us with smart speakers without displays this doesn’t help, but if you do have one, it’s great functionality. In an ideal world, this would work through IFTTT and you could rig it up to display on any TV through devices like Logitech’s Harmony Hub. With a Google Home Hub on the bench, I would have also love to test this feature with Google, but it only works with these 3 devices (for now at least).

Swann indoor camera Swann indoor camera

Indoor camera

The indoor camera design is a lot less industrial and much more friendlier with its curved, protracted egg look. It also has a white and black colour scheme, which again is not going to be easy to blend into a white cabinet, or on a shelf. This one has a simple micro-USB to AC cable, so it’s pretty plug and play and could easily be moved between rooms. If you’re only going to buy one of these, I guess you put it in your room with the most expensive valuables, or an entryway in the hope to capture the bad guys entering.

The good news is the internal camera is light enough to secure it with double sided tape and avoid drilling into your walls. If you are absolutely sure about the placement, you can use the drill template to insert 2 screw into the wall and clip the base onto the screws to secure it in place. Swann have designed the internal camera with a ball joint, which means you can rotate the camera horizontally and vertically to get exactly the right view of the room.

Swann doorbell Swann doorbell chime Swann doorbell in box Swann doorbell close Swann doorbell far

Doorbell

The Swann Smart Video Doorbell comes with a chime kit that means you’ll have everything you need in the box to get setup. Upgrading your doorbell to a smart, connected doorbell opens plenty of opportunities, namely talking to couriers when you’re not home and directing them to leave parcels in secure locations. The Swann unit also features motion detection, with heat sensing, so you can get alerts about people (or animals) hovering around the front of your property who would never actually press the button.

For those regular friends and family coming to visit, they’ll have no problems interacting with this relatively new technology, given the doorbell has a convenient silver doorbell button on it. It’s pretty straight forward, they press the button, the chime rings and you can have up to 5 chimes connected to the same doorbell. The mobile app (yes this requires a separate app, known as Swann Buzz), allows you to receive push notifications when someone is either detected form motion detection, or presses the doorbell.

When you tap the notification, you get a live video feed and can enable 2-way audio to converse with the people at your door. The design of the app is ok, however I’d much prefer to have it all integrated into the regular Swann app.

While the other 2 devices are 1080p, the doorbell is only 720p. For most use cases that’s perfectly acceptable, like talking to the kids before remotely unlocking the front door, or asking the door-to-door salesman to politely move on. You should be aware though, that if quality is high in your priority list, there are other smart doorbells on the market that do offer 1080p quality, namely the Ring Video Doorbell 2, so time to play catch up Swann.

Swann mobile app (multiple cams) Swann mobile Outdoor camera feed Timeline view

Software

The mobile application for Swann, allows you to add multiple cameras to dashboards (or screens) within the application. The add process is pretty straight forward (most of the time). Start by editing the Dashboard (tap icon in the top right), with the camera in connection mode, join it’s wifi network, then enter you’re home WiFi credentials. This then connects the camera directly to your WiFi, without the need for any hub or bridge. The aggregated view of the cameras is nice, however it’s not live. I would love to see a mode where all cameras were feeding live streams into the app, as other systems do offer this.

In the app, you can access the history of motion events and save images or capture video from the camera.