Review: Swann Solar Panel for Smart Security Camera

Swann's been making security cameras for a while now and which they typically run on batteries. While they last for a few months and are are easily removed from their magnetic base for charging, Swann has a added found a better solution to charging their IoT cameras. The Swann Solar Panel continually charges the internal battery, with free sunlight, so you never need to charge your camera again.

This offers a set and forget experience with the camera which is great, as nobody enjoys recharging their gadgets. It also means your home is potentially unguarded for the time your camera is on charge. Another great benefit is the flexibility of placement. By having a power solution connected to the camera, you can really place the camera wherever you like, often in places you wouldn't otherwise consider. Hard to get to places like on your roof is a perfect example. If you needed regular access to the camera for recharging, it'd be an absolute headache, just make sure it's in range of your WiFi and you're golden.