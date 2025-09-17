REVIEW: Tesla FSD (Supervised) in Australia – A spectacular window into the future of auto

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised), is a technology I’ve watched closely over the years. The promise of FSD is one of the hardest computer science problems on the planet, make a car that can drive itself, anywhere. In late 2025, we’re closer than ever to that dream.

FSD (beta) launched to the first consumers in October 2020 and since then I’ve spent years participating in the Tesla community, monitoring progress as build after build rolled out.

Australia and much of the world has had to sit on the sidelines as the American company naturally focused on America first, but now that’s finally changing.

I was added to the Early Access program and had the chance to get behind the wheel of a new Tesla Model 3 (with HW4) to test build 2025.26.7.10 (FSD v13.2.9).

During the week I spent with the car, I put this system to the test from metro Melbourne, to Regional Wodonga, spanning more than 1,000 km across the best part of a week.

When I first experienced Autopilot back in 2016, my experience and expectation for what cars can do, took a dramatic step forward. The technology had your back, keeping you centered in the lane and adapting to the cars ahead.

FSD (Supervised) is the biggest leap in the automatic industry in almost a decade and there’s no other car on the market that even comes close.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised), software package has finally arrived in Australia, marking a significant milestone for local Tesla owners after years of anticipation.

While a lot has been made about regulatory approval, the reality is, Tesla doesn’t need approval to ship the featureset currently offered by FSD (Supervised).

We know they’re testing FSD (unsupervised) as part of their robotaxi network in the US and if Tesla are to launch that in Australia, they certainly will need the nod from regulators. For now, the safe operation of the vehicle remains the responsibility of the driver as you are reminded of when buying the software and again when enabling the feature in the car.

Regulation moves slowly and work is underway by the NTC, to harmonise the differences between state and territories, but this is moving slowly.

An Australian-wide autonomous vehicle framework, is the only thing that makes sense, given we have no border control between states, a system in Victoria, could easily venture into NSW, QLD or SA. Expect this to be late 2026 at the earliest.

Most Tesla owners will be familiar with and use Tesla’s Autopilot features daily in Australia. This includes standard Autopilot (Lane Centering, Adaptive Cruise Control) or Enhanced Autopilot (which includes Navigate on Autopilot, auto lane changes, and traffic light/stop sign control), but as impressive as they are, nothing compares to FSD (Supervised).

This is a monumental leap, we’re talking multiple years of development and it runs on a completely different architecture, scrapping almost all human-written code. Tesla’s end-to-end approach means the system uses the 8 cameras around the vehicle to monitor its surroundings, multiple times per second, outperforming humans but some margin.

This doesn’t mean the system is perfect, it can and does make mistakes, however I never felt unsafe, you just take over by turning the wheel, tapping the brake.

The good news is, phantom braking is completely gone in FSDs, as is the over braking experienced as cars turn ahead of you, but are clearly out of your path.

One of my favourite abilities of FSDs is the ability to enable it anywhere, even from a park on an unmarked road, you simply can’t do that with Autopilot. With AP, you need at least one painted lane line, meaning that Autopilot is not available on the streets around my estate.

FSD (Supervised) can even navigate unsealed roads, make an assessment of the driveable space and effectively halving it, then positioning the vehicle in your virtual left lane, just as a human would.

This is the biggest reflection on the system, it’s amazingly human-like in it’s decision making and driving mechanics. I was blown away by the number of times I would think it’s time to put on the indicator and at that exact moment, the indicator comes on, almost as if I thought it into existence (I don’t have a neuralink I promise).

The car did an amazing job of navigating city streets, multi-lane roundabouts, lane merges the whole driving experience. I never once felt like the car was too close to a curb and was risking damaging a rim, that concern only arrived when you see the state of Victorian roads. Pot-hole avoidance is one feature not yet included.

With the ability for the car to drive from point A to point B, routinely without intervention, you really start to wonder, am I really required here? That is until the system does something dumb and you’re reminded, it’s not perfect. You can relax, but at the same time also have to be dedicating some cognitive cycles to monitoring the car and other drivers.

I put the software through a range of tests that I thought would be interesting, in an effort to find the limitations of the current build, knowing this is likely the dumbest version of FSD we’ll ever get.

There were struggles at times, like when the car wanted to turn into a McDonalds drive-thru exit. I gest it, to the car, it probably looked like an entry. I also took a drive-thru to test if there was any kind of support for stopping at the speaker box to place your order (or yell out your mobile code), but nope, that’s not a thing at this stage, clearly that’s further down the priority list.

Something I thought of a lot when driving FSD (Supervised) was the extent at which this could transform transportation for a wide range of Australians. For those drivers reaching the end of their driving career, this technology could keep them mobile, for much longer, especially once FSD (unsupervised) arrives and you don’t need a license to get around. While that may sound like a Taxi or Uber today, removing the driver will significantly reduce the cost per ride and increase passenger safety.

Watching FSDs do the morning school drop-off, it’s abundantly clear to me that my 7yo daughter won’t need a licence. She may get one, but 10 years from now, there’s no way this hasn’t proliferated around the world and could see families reduce the number of cars in the garage from 2 to 1. A single vehicle has the potential to handle multiple drop-offs and pickups, but the ability to complete paid rides to generate income is still something we’re waiting to become reality (they may need to solve the pot-hole problem first.

When you get into a car with an FSDs-enabled software build, the setup process was refreshingly straightforward. Dive into the settings, enable FSD, accept the disclaimer and you’re ready to go.

While the system will start without a destination set, it works best if you can let the car know where you’re going. Enter a destination, pop your seatbelt on and tap and hold the ‘Start FSD’. There is an additional step of tapping the brake, but I quickly turned that off as it takes away from the magic.

As you tap the Start button, FSD (Supervised) swings into action, indicating to pull out from the curb, to join the crazy streets of Melbourne, Australia.

As shown in my videos, the performance of the system was nothing short of amazing. The system took control with a sequence of acceleration, braking, turning, and indicating that mirrored human driving with uncanny precision. I remained vigilant, ready to intervene, but the system’s great performance enabled me to build trust quickly.

Navigating city streets is a real head-scratcher, with FSD (Supervised) comfortably handling complex scenarios like roundabouts with ease, a testament to its advanced neural network.

It is clear from my experience that Tesla’s technical approach to autonomy allows them to scale to a RHD country like Australia, far easier than competitors. If you’re into autonomy, there’s no other game in town, Ford’s BlueCruise, GM’s SuperCruise, Waymo, Chinese entrants, none of them are offered in Australia, but Tesla’s FSDs is.

Australia is a country of early adopters who love our technology and it’s great to see Tesla reward that.

Australian roadways are different than America and other parts of the world, to some degree, every nation has different road rules, markings, signs, lights that all have to be accommodated in the software.

Here’s some of the challenges I came up with during my time with FSDs in late August.

Rollout Timeline

Having been impressed with the software, I did wonder why Tesla hasn’t released it further. One of my complaints and pieces of feedback I provided was around the inconsistent speed, particularly noticeable on highways at 110km/hr, the car would routinely go 100km/hr.

This was a surprise and felt like a pretty major bug, given Autopilot detects the current speed zone really well and takes you to that speed limit and not above, ensuring you effectively won’t find yourself with a speeding fine.

The official line is that the public release (non-Early Access Program) of FSD (Supervised) is ‘coming soon’ to Australia. If I had to guess, I’d guess they are working on a new build before broadening the rollout.

Australia is still on the first build, so we don’t yet know if subsequent US-builds and Aussie builds will sync and see simultaneous rollouts, perhaps that’s a V14 objective.

My replies and DMs are full of a mix between very enthusiastic, frustrated, disappointed, upset and even angry Australians who purchased FSD years ago (I did too), and still don’t have it.

Let’s hope ‘coming soon’ is measured in hours, rather than days or weeks.

Price and Availability

Tesla’s FSD costs A$10,100 if you buy it at checkout, depending on the spec, you may want to add it post-purchased to avoid luxury car tax. The price is the same either way.

Personally I added it back in May 2020, having taken delivery of the car in September 2019. My Model 3 Performance has HW3, which Musk has committed to retrofitting, but has no fixed timeline to deliver.

We do know that HW3 vehicles in the US run FSD v12 and while not as refined as V13, it’s still pretty damn good and a big leap from standard 4+ year old Autopilot code.

I really hope Tesla uplifts Autopilot to the FSD end-to-end logic, and simply disable features unless a user purchases or subscribes to the FSD software upgrade.

Overall

FSD is fantastic and when it does ship, Australian’s who get to experience it, should be prepared to have their minds blown that this is technically possible.

It has been incredibly difficult to watch from the other side of the planet as the US were experiencing the technology grow up each month that went by. Thankfully the positive is that the system now is incredibly capable and robust.

I had to give the HW4 car back after a week and the true sign of great technology is if you miss it when you don’t have it.

I miss FSD (Supervised) – A LOT! This felt like a genuine leap forward in the automotive industry and I got to experience it. Now back to manually disengaging AP and re-enabling it for each of the 16+ roundabouts I drive through daily, makes you realise just how special FSDs really is.

I can’t wait for more Australians to experience it.