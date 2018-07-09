Review: Victa Ultimate mower with battery-powered push-button start

Instant Start

Easily the best feature of the lawn mower is its ability to start instantly, everytime. With no prime, no choke, and no rip cord to pull, the starting process for this mower is as simple as pushing a button. Known as InStart Technology, the 10.8V lithium-ion battery enables the mower to start easily, making it simple for more people to use.

The Instant start system has a plastic safety cover that you simply lift up to reveal the red go button, press and hold and in a second the mower is started. Given the ease in which this mower restarts, you're able to stop it each time you need to empty the catcher. With other mowers, I turned the mower down, but usually left it running, given the restart method was questionable.

Rapid Charging

To recharge the battery, it takes just 1 hour. That's important if it gets depleted and you're rushing to get your mowing done before the rain arrives. If you need the quick and dirty, a 10 minute recharge will get you 20 starts. Thankfully you won't need to charge it very often with up to 75 starts possible with a single charge.

Self-propelled

Mowing the lawn is often a decent workout as you push the 10-20kg mower against the friction of your overgrown lawn. With the Victa Ultimate, it uses a self-propelled feature to move itself forward, meaning your input, your effort is basically turning corners.

Wide cut

With a big 19” cutting area, it means you need to do less trips up and back to cut your lawn and to turn your patch of Australia into a big of lawn pawn. It's decisions like this that demonstrate the advantage of being a mower designed and assembled in Australia, they understand many of us have larger blocks with lots of grass to mow, so taking less time to mow means more time for a cold one on the couch in front of your favourite sport.

Mulching

This mower comes with 2 cutting options. The first is the standard mowing into a catcher, but the second is multching. This is powered by a unique mulching blade-disc design which generates air-circulation beneath the mower continually cutting the grass, resulting in a fine mulch.

Easy cleaning

On top of the chassis, you'll find a standard hose connector. This makes the job of cleaning and maintining your mower an absolute breeze. Just clip on a hose and it washes the underside of the mower, this ensures you're cutting area isn't compromised by dried up grass, layered to the inside of the guard. It's a smart, simple addition that I wish was on every mower.