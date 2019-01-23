Ring’s Stick Up cams are here to secure your home

Ring are most famous for their connected doorbell series, but today they’ve launched a new range of security cameras for indoor and outdoor use, into Australia.

These Stick Up cameras are designed to reduce crime in neighbourhoods, (so share this post to your Facebook group). The Ring Stick Up Cam Wired and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery are now available in Australia.

In terms of design, I think it’s great Ring’s hardware engineers went with a single design for both indoor and outdoor applications. This just adds consistency in appearance indoor and out.

Ring’s expanding line of home security devices enables them to further the mission of reducing crime in neighbourhoods across the globe. Ring Stick Up Cam Wired and Stick Up Cam Battery, in both black and white, are now available at Ring.com, Amazon.com.au and retailers.



The Ring Stick Up Cam Wired and Stick Up Cam Battery feature motion detection, 1080p full HD resolution, night vision, two-way talk, a siren, and a wide viewing angle and cost A$319.00.

Stick Up Cam Battery can be easily removed to be recharged or can be recharged by a Ring Solar Panel with just a few hours of direct sunlight everyday. Stick Up Cam Wired can either be powered by Power over Ethernet (PoE) or through a micro-USB power supply, which gives users a reliable connection to the internet as well as consistent power.

The Stick Up Cams (many will buy multiple to cover all corners of the home, will deter thieves from breaking into your home. Here’s a video of an attempted break-in at Dundas, NSW. As you can see the criminal quickly bolts after being sprung.

“We’re excited to continue expanding the Ring of Security in Australia with Ring’s first indoor/outdoor cameras. Ring Stick Up Cams give neighbours maximum flexibility to position the cameras anywhere, regardless of power availability, to secure every corner of their property. Every decision Ring makes is driven by our mission to reduce crime in neighbourhoods; it’s important to have multiple layers of home security, and the Stick Up Cam line offers affordable, easy-to-install security for both inside and outside of the home.”

Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff,

For indoor use, Ring Stick Up Cams bring the Ring of Security inside so users are notified of any suspicious motion within the home. For those looking for additional outdoor security, neighbours can place the Stick Up Cams around the outside of the home to monitor activity on their property and help prevent a crime from taking place.



Yep, it’s 2019, so of course there’s voice assistant integration and Ring naturally went with Alexa after being acquired by Amazon in 2018. This allows you to will allow access the Stick Up Cam feed by saying. “Alexa, show the living room camera”. Or you could view the most recent motion event with the command, “Alexa, show me the latest event from my backyard”.

Ring are committing to additional Alexa functions being added to Stick Up Cams in the future.

Flexible and DIY installation both indoors and outdoors

Two-way talk

1080p HD video

Siren

Night vision

Motion detection with customizable motion zones

Weatherproof (IPX5 rating)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) and micro USB power

Battery-powered (6-12 months of life depending on usage)

Compatible with Ring Solar Panel (Bundle AUD $399)

Pricing and Availability



Ring Stick Up Cam Wired and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is available at Ring.com for A$319.00 each. Once shipping, the Cams will also be available at ring.com, Amazon.com.au, Harvey Norman, Bunnings, Officeworks, Bing Lee and JB Hi-Fi.