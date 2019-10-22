Samsung Galaxy Fold available in Aus from Oct 30th for $3K.

Samsung Electronics Australia has just announced pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The phone is a completely new category of device that converges mobile and tablet form factors.

The highly anticipated smartphone will go on sale in Australia from 30 October with a recommended retail price of A$2,999.

The Galaxy Fold will instantly become the highest-priced smartphone on the market. As crazy as that price tag seems, we know that living on the bleeding edge of technology always comes at a cost.

I give Samsung a lot of credit for innovating in this space and despite the delays in foldable devices, they still represent one of the largest changes to smartphone design and functionality in more than a decade.

Featuring a massive 7.3″ Infinity Flex Display, the Galaxy Fold is designed to offer new experiences. When closed, users can access their essential apps and information on the 4.6″ cover display, and when opened, explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more.

“This is a landmark moment for the mobile industry in Australia. With Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s pioneering technology has created a new category of smartphone with a first-of-its-kind user experience. Australians today are embracing larger screens as they consume, capture, share, and do more on-the-go. From the moment you pick it up and unfold it, the Galaxy Fold unlocks a completely new large-screen experience.” Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia.

First-of-its-kind user experience

The Galaxy Fold combines users’ favourite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a first-of-its-kind user experience. From its unique form factor to its foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance, Samsung’s newest smartphone gives Australians the best of both worlds.

With Multi-Active Window functionality, Galaxy Fold offers the ultimate in multitasking. Users can open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display so they can surf the internet, text, work, watch, and share without missing a beat.

The App Continuity function also enhances the experience, offering seamless transitions between the cover and main displays.

As Galaxy Fold opens and closes, apps will automatically pick up where they left off. When the user is ready to take a photo, make in-depth edits, or have a closer look at the feed, they can simply open the display and enjoy a larger canvas.

The power to perform

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is equipped with a high-powered, next-generation AP chipset and 12GB of RAM to ensure exceptional performance even when running multiple apps simultaneously. The sophisticated dual-battery system has been engineered to keep up with busy Australians, while Wireless PowerShare enables users to wirelessly charge compatible devices via their phone.

Galaxy Fold is also designed to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience on the go. Thanks to immersive visuals on the Dynamic AMOLED display and crisp, clear sound through powerful AKG-tuned stereo speakers, movies and games come to life in rich sound and display.

Galaxy Fold allows users to communicate and capture moments in new ways and formats. Open or closed, the phone has cameras ready to capture the scene. With six lenses – three in the back, two on the main screen and one on the cover display – the Galaxy Fold camera system has flexibility built-in.

Product Specs

We know you love the full details of new devices, so you can geek out over what’s included, while also comparing against the competition. Enjoy the full spec list of the Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Fold Display Main Display* – 7.3” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display, 2152*1536, 362ppi Cover Display** – 4.6” HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9), 1680*720, 399ppi *Main display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners and the upper cutout. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the upper cutout.

**Cover display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded: 62.8 x 160.9 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm Unfolded: 117.9 x 160.9 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm Weight: 276g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Front Dual Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚

8MP RGB Depth Camera: F1.9, Pixel Size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Triple Camera 16MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/F2.4, Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 77˚

12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚

Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (2.84Ghz + 2.41 Ghz + 1.78 Ghz) Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.0)

*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software Battery LTE model: 4380mAh (typical) dual battery* ‘*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4275mAh for LTE model. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*

Wireless PowerShare** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 9 (Pie) Network LTE model: Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 6CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card LTE model: one eSIM and one Nano SIM

*Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.

*eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier.

*SIM card sold separately. Payment (Samsung Pay) Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service *Available in select countries. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on country, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

*Galaxy Fold has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side. Audio Stereo speakers and bundled Galaxy Buds Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

TV connection: Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Security Knox protection: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to keep content such as apps, photos and videos, secured by fingerprint scanning.

*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country. In the Box Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Aramid Fiber Cover

*Components may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Excluding cover, black components only available with black devices and all other device colors will receive white components in box.

Pricing and availability

Samsung Electronics Australia has partnered with all operators for Galaxy Fold and will have devices on display in select stores across Australia with availability to purchase for A$2,999, from 30 October.

For more information on availability, check the Samsung Electronics Australia website on 30 October for store locations.