Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 addresses my biggest complaint

Overnight, Samsung held their Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 which seen a series of new hardware announcements. Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6 addresses one of my biggest complaints when I reviewed last year’s Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 features many changes, but the most important for me is the increase in size to the front display. Now wider, the cover screen is a healthy 6.3″, but importantly is wider, allowing the content displayed in apps to show more naturally than the Fold 5 which was too skinny to be useful.

Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world.



Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s continued innovation for foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimised for portability. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience.

Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide you peace of mind. The dual rail hinge structure is supported by a strengthened folding edge. Plus, enhanced layers on the main screen help maintain strength. The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with Armor Aluminum3 and Corning® Gorilla Glass Victus 24.

In addition to being reliable, every element of the Galaxy Z series is also powerful. Both the Galaxy

Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy5, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining incredible CPU, GPU, and NPU performance.

The processor is optimised for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance. The upgraded cooling system maximises performance with a larger vapour chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6 and, for the first time ever, a vapour chamber on Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.

Note Assist6 on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries, and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript feature enables transcription, translation and summarising of voice recordings directly in Notes. Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid perfectly through PDF overlay translation feature in Samsung Notes7 – and it even supports text in images and graphs.

A newly added Composer8 from Samsung Keyboard generates text based on simple keywords for emails, social media posts and comments. Additionally, the S Pen9 experience is expanded further meeting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s screen. With Sketch to Image10, your foldable display is your new canvas to draw virtually anywhere and create AI-generated images.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 enables you to evolve the way you work, play, and stay informed thanks to Samsung’s longstanding partnership with Google. If you’re curious about who the artist is in the video, just long press the home button and circle, highlight, or tap on screen – and Circle to Search11 will offer instant search results.

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximising its unique dual screen form factor, Interpreter12 comes with a conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions. It also offers one-way translation, so you can easily understand when listening during lectures or any other type of presentation. Through Live Translate,13 phone calls are directly translated on your device in real-time.

From capturing to editing to viewing, AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the next level. The advanced editing experience with Photo Assist14 on the large screen helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content. Portrait Studio creates a variety of different portrait styles such as 3D cartoon or watercolour for more creative possibilities.

If you want to enjoy every second with a more detailed view, Instant Slow-mo16 allows you to instantly slow a video by generating additional frames while maintaining a smooth viewing experience. You also have the option of saving and sharing your videos with friends and family so they can enjoy them as well.

Not only does Galaxy Z Fold6 allow you to create content, it allows you to enjoy it, too. Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapour chamber for the ability to game for longer, while maintaining performance. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are brought to life on a 7.6″ screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

We know you love the full specs, so here’s the technical details.

Spec Details Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2160 x 1856, 20.9:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Cover screen 6.3-inch HD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

(2376 x 968, 22.1:9), 410ppi

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Dimension & Weight Folded: 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm

Unfolded: 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm

Weight: 239g Cameras Front: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚

Under display: 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 85˚



Triple Rear Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚

50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚

10MP Telephoto Camera

PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory and Storage 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage

12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage

12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery OS Android 14 One UI 6.1.1 Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Sim Single Nano SIM + eSIM Colours Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Crafted Black, White**

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 series will be available for pre-order in Australia starting July 11, with general availability starting July 31.

Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options so you can choose a colour that best suits your style. Or order online at Samsung.com and access exclusive Galaxy Z series colours such as Crafted Black, White as well as a Peach colour option for Galaxy Z Flip6.