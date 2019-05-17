Samsung launches space-saving monitors in Australia

Samsung Australia has announced the local launch of their tricky space-saving adjustable monitor. This clamps to the edge of the desk, and sits flush against the wall. This is great for users who can’t wall-mount their display but want the desk space back.

Its unique stand includes a minimalist, fully-integrated clamp that grips to the back of the desk, allowing the screen to tilt back and forth, while freeing up desk space for optimal user productivity. To further enhance its true minimalistic design, cable clutter is reduced with the power and HDMI cords running together through the arm for a clean look.

“Space introduces an elegant new form factor, starting a brand new category for monitors,” “With its unique arm design freeing up desk real estate previously occupied by monitor stands, Space gives Australians the minimalist style and flexibility to get their work done.” Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Australia.

Available in two sizes – a 32-inch model that delivers content in stunning 4K UHD and a 27-inch model with QHD resolution for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images – Space is a feature-rich, high-performance screen solution.

This innovative design is perfectly suited to the needs of Australian office workers, almost a quarter of whom admit to having a messy workspace according to Samsung’s research. The research also reveals this can be a source of tension between colleagues as an even larger proportion (34%) confess to being bothered by their co-worker’s messy desks, while 60% believe that the state of someone’s work desk reflects who they are as a person.

Further, those in the tidy desk camp can feel distracted, anxious, and nervous about the standard of work their messy co-workers produce and at times must resist the urge to clean their colleagues’ workspaces.

With the recent rise in Australian awareness of the KonMari method and the minimalist movement, 83% of research respondents believe that those with clean desks are more organised and pragmatic. The Samsung Space is designed to help address workspace issues and could assist with reducing anxiety by empowering Australians to maximise their productivity through optimised workspaces with reduced clutter.

“Many Australians are looking to adopt a tidier, more streamlined approach to work and their desk space, and the Samsung Space is a new option for workplaces to consider. It may even help Aussies to spark a little more joy at the office,” Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Australia.

The Samsung Space has an RRP of $999.00 for the 32-inch model and RRP $799.00 for the 27-inch model. Available now from the Samsung Australia website and select retail partners.

Samsung Space Monitor: Specifications Model Code LS27R750QEEXXY LS32R750UEEXXY EAN Code 8801643676711 8801643676742 RRP $799.00 (incl. GST) $999.00 (incl. GST) Design Colour Black Black Screen Size (inch / cm) 27” / 68.5cm 31.5” / 80.1cm Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 3,840 x 2,160 Flat / Curved Flat Flat Panel type VA VA Contrast Ratio 3,000:1 2,500:1 Response Time 4(GTG) 4(GTG) Brightness (typ) 300cd/m2 300cd/m2 Refresh rate 144Hz 60Hz Viewing Angles 178°(H)/178°(V) 178°(H)/178°(V) Input signal 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 Mini-DP 1.2 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 Mini-DP 1.2 Wall mount N/A N/A PBP/PIP Yes Yes Stand Type Dual Hinge Dual Hinge HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) 0~213.3mm 0~213.3mm

More about the Samsung Space here.