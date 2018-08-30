Samsung reveals 8K QLEDs that use AI upscaling at IFA 2018

Samsung at IFA 2018

Samsung are showing off their 8K QLED panels at IFA 2018. The unveiling of the Q900R QLED 8K complete with 8K AI Upscaling reveals it’ll be available in 4 screen sizes (65”, 75”, 82” and 85”). This upscaling answers the most immediate question of where owners would get content from. In the medium to long-term, content sources will inevitably stream in 8K, you just better have your FTTP NBN connection ready.

The Samsung QLED 8K TV will feature several 8K-ready enhancements, including Real 8K Resolution, Q HDR 8K and Quantum Processor 8K, all created to bring 8K-quality images to life. The new Samsung QLED 8K will be available in stores from end of September.. that just next month, making it one of the shortest announcements to retail we’ve seen from the company.

Samsung understand much of our content isn’t 8K and to solve that issue, they’ve included an 8K AI upscaler. We’ll have to see it in person to see how it deals with upscaling from HD and 4K. While Australia still has many TV channels that are broadcast in SD, you can forget about them looking any good when stretched to these large sizes.

“At Samsung, we’ve worked tirelessly over the years to move the industry forward when it comes to premium picture quality, and the introduction of our QLED 8K with 8K AI Upscaling is an integral component as we look to the future of displays. We’re thrilled to introduce the Q900R to consumers and are confident that they will experience nothing short of brilliance in color, clarity and sound on our new 8K-capable models.” Jongsuk Chu, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's new 8K TV is pretty detailed, but honestly I think 4K is plenty #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/E7mEd7BN1V — Tom Brant (@branttom) August 30, 2018

To achieve 8K-quality images, the Samsung Q900R features Real 8K Resolution capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness – a standard met by most film studios. This feature allows TV to produce four times more pixels than a 4K UHD TV and 16 times more pixels than a full HD TV. Q HDR 8K powered by HDR (High Dynamic Range) 10+ technology which optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and produces pristine colors and images is also incorporated to deliver pictures as intended by creators.

Samsung’s proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology based on artificial intelligence also comes equipped with picture and sound quality to a level compatible with 8K regardless of the original source quality or format. Whether a user is watching content through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring, the Quantum Processor 8K recognizes and upscales the content to appear in 8K quality. In addition, the Q900R features Direct Full Array Elite for enhanced contrast and precise backlighting control, and also 100% Color Volume, enabling users to witness billions of shades of color for the purest color accuracy to-date.

Focusing on user efficiency, the Q900R features a slate of new functions that enable consumers to use their TVs differently while maintaining the highest quality in picture and sound. For example, the TV recognizes and analyzes a number of connected entertainment devices like audio devices connected via optical cable with One Remote, then auto switches the TV’s image source and audio output for an optimized viewing experience. Lifestyle features, such as Ambient Mode, have been enhanced to seamlessly blend the TV in the surrounding space by showcasing beautiful images, weather, news and more on the screen.

The One Invisible Connection, which comes standard at 5 meters, incorporates the optical cable and power in one seamless cord, giving users more freedom to decide where and how they place the TV. Smart enhancements, such as SmartThings, further add to the Q900R’s ability to provide users with greater access to information and make their lives easier, and the Universal Guide provides personalized recommendations to easily find live and OTT content on TV.

Samsung will showcase its latest television and audio announcements in its booth at IFA, located at the City Cube Berlin on Level 2.