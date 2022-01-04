Samsung S21 FE 5G offers impressive features, goes on sale Jan 11th

Each year, Samsung release a new set of flagship phones and last year we got the S21 series. A few months later, there’s usually a new variant and today the S21 FE 5G was announced, to go on sale next week.

The ‘Fan Edition’ variant of the phone, typically lands at a mid-tier price, great for those that liked the flagship but couldn’t afford it. For that lower price point, typically the feature set is fairly compromised, but this year it looks like Samsung has put a lot in the S21 FE 5G.

“At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people. We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans — because we’re focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs.” TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business.

The phone features a 6.4″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display running up to 120Hz refresh rate. It features fingerprint unlock, NFC for tap and pay, as well as a healthy 4,500 mAh battery. That battery also powers a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (5nm) and will be available with 3 different ram/storage options.

Starting at 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, you can step up to 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, or up to 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Of course, there’s 5G network capability available and 25W Super fast charging that’ll get you 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The phone also supports fast wireless charging, 2.0 at 10W or higher is currently available with Wireless Charger Stand (EP-N5200) and Wireless Charger Duo Pad (EP-P5200).

The phone will ship with the latest Google Android 12 operating system, which is tweaked by Samsung with their One UI 4.

When it comes to photography the phone offers a lot too, with a triple-lens system including 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, FOV 123˚), a 12MP Wide Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8) and 8MP Telephoto Camera with 30x Space Zoom (F2.4, 32MP Selfie Camera, F2.2, FOV 81˚)

While we don’t have local pricing yet, we do know from the S20 FE from last year, these land under A$1,000 and may be as low as A$899.00.

More information at Samsung.