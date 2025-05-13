Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 Edge. Crazy thin, 200MP camera and packed with Galaxy AI

Samsung has revealed its latest device, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The new phone is impressively thin at just 5.8mm and tips the scale at just 163 grams. With a 6.7″ 120Hz display and a 200MP camera, don’t let it’s trim build fool you, this is a powerful new phone.

This new addition to the Galaxy S lineup boasts strong performance, and is packed with Samsungs Galaxy AI intelligent features.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this

revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps

Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world.



S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates

important innovation across the mobile industry.” TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

Exceptionally Sleek and Strong Design

The device features a very thin chassis. It is also lightweight, tipping the scales at just 163 grams, and the design aims for a compact and convenient experience without losing a premium feel.

The phone measures 75.6 X 158.2 X 5.8mm. At 5.8mm, this is significantly thinner than the S25 Ultra that measures 8.2mm depth, make it 41% thinner.

The refined titanium frame includes curved edges, which not only aims to elevate the slim smartphone category, but also offers a familiar design of the Galaxy S series.

Samsung are also pushing hard on durability, with a titanium frame curving around a Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display, which should minimise the risk of shattering if you happy to drop the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Big Camera Array

Despite its slim design, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a very capable camera system.

The main lens offers high resolution for excellent photography at a massive 200 MP, enhancing low-light performance (F1.7) and offers 2x optical zoom.

The ultra-wide sensor now includes autofocus, enabling detailed close-up photography and is 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2).

On the front, you’ll find a 12MP Front Camera (F2.2) which should deliver great selfies.

The device also includes advanced image processing found in the broader Galaxy S25 series, ensuring detailed shots and natural skin tones. Intelligent editing features are also included, offering advanced creative tools in a portable design.

Strong performance in a slim body

Galaxy S25 Edge is built to deliver premium performance, starting with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same processor available in all Galaxy S25 series devices globally.

The phone runs a customised Qualcomm processor, powering the S25 Edge’s on-device AI processing capabilities.

The battery is perhaps the area that got shrunk the most with the design, just 3,900 mAh in capacity, Samsung will need to sip at it gently.

The phone supports fast charging, regaining up to 55% in 30 minutes and fast wireless charging, although Samsung doesn’t provide specifics on speeds.

Internally, the engineers have created a reconfigured vapor chamber that is now thinner, yet broader for better heat dissipation.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features advanced, efficient AI image processing with ProScaler, which delivers a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality, while incorporating Samsung’s customised mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).

Intelligent Features

The device integrates intelligent features throughout, offering helpful and context-aware experiences. Users can expect personalised, intelligent capabilities with on-device personal data management.

Similar to the other Galaxy S25 devices, the S25 Edge includes intelligent agents that work across multiple apps. Features like Brief and Now Bar are also improved with integrations for greater convenience and helpful reminders.

Thanks to a partnership with a major technology company, the Galaxy S25 Edge brings advanced features to users. For example, new camera and screen sharing abilities allow users to interact in a live conversation by showing what’s on their screen or in their surroundings.

Privacy is a priority, with on-device processing secured by Samsung’s security platform, ensuring the security of personalised mobile experiences.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Australia from May 30th in several colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and a special colour exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Here’s the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge:

12 + 512GB : A$2,049 (Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue)

12 + 512GB : A$2,049 (Titanium Jetblack)

12 + 256GB : A$1,849 (Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack)

Preorder Offer: Customers who preorder between May 13th and May 29th through the manufacturer’s website and participating retailers will receive a bonus storage upgrade.

For more information about Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 series, head to https://www.samsung.com/au/