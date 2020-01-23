Samsung’s crazy thin laptop claims insane 25 hours of battery life

Samsung has announced the Aussie launch of the Galaxy Book S, which is a wicked thin laptop that gets a ridiculous 25 hours of battery life.

Often when we chase the dream of thin and light, we compromise. Laptops of this size and weight are often limited when it comes to performance and their biggest compromise is battery life.

The Galaxy Book S is specifically designed for those of us that need portability, but also performance. Tipping the scales at just 961g, you’ll likely have to check your bag twice to be sure it’s in there. The laptop features a sleek, metallic exterior that measures just 11.8mm.

With on-board Gigabit LTE connectivity, this laptop running Windows 10 could also do quite well as a business device. This push into the business space is also helped by a Windows Hello fingerprint reader (unfortunately no face unlock).

The Galaxy Book S features a 13.3″ touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor on the 8cx Compute Platform running at a max of 2.84 GHz.

“The Galaxy Book S creates a new proposition for our Australian customers seeking the best in Samsung mobile computing, LTE connectivity, and in the format of a Windows 10 powered laptop. The Galaxy Book S is a sleek, powerful and beautifully designed connected laptop that will also provide great battery life throughout the day. It’s an excellent device to empower Australians to always be connected while they work from almost any location, whether it’s out on the road, at the airport, or when roaming overseas. Samsung is dedicated to providing a seamless, connected mobile experience for our customers across our portfolio of devices. The Galaxy Book S represents our evolving proposition to combine productivity, design and powerful computing to support our customers. Australians expect connected technology to operate seamlessly throughout their day. The Galaxy Book S is a productivity powerhouse that is perfectly suited for ambitious, on-the-go Australians who don’t have a moment to waste.” Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia





Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is due out 31st January 2020 and will be available from Samsung.com directly, or retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman.

The laptop actually comes with a fairly affordable price tag of A$1,699.00.