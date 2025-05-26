Samsung’s SSD 9100 PRO Series is out and it’s crazy fast

Samsung has announced the release of its SSD 9100 PRO Series in Australia. The new model of drives delivers up to twice the read and write speeds of its predecessors in more storage capacities, the SSD 9100 PRO and SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink models represent a new generation of ultimate storage solutions to meet the needs of hard-core gamers, content creators, and professionals navigating AI workflows.

From today, SSD 9100 PRO and SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink models are available for purchase in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes. Samsung Australia will expand the range to include 8TB capacities across the Series in the second half of 2025.

“The SSD 9100 PRO Series sets a new benchmark for fast, powerful and reliable storage while being the first NVMe SSD capable of supporting 8TBs of capacity.



2025 is going to be a year of advancements in technology with new generation chipsets capable of running complex AI workflows, enhanced gaming experiences, and bigger data loads on local devices rather than in the cloud on the way.



Samsung’s SSD 9100 PRO Series is performance ready to meet this new era and will support Australians in personal and professional tasks – from handling professional photo and video editing, generating AI content, to PC and console gaming.” Bojan Jovic, Product Manager – Brand Memory Solutions, Samsung Australia.

Massive 14,800Mb/s sequential read speeds

The SSD 9100 PRO Series boasts lightning-fast PCIe 5.0, enabling the drives to achieve up to 14,800/ 13,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds – moving data nearly twice as fast as the previous generation.

With random read/write speeds of up to 2,200K/ 2,600K IOPS, the SSD 9100 PRO can tackle data-heavy files, AI workloads, and support fast paced video games and apps faster than ever before.

Thanks to an advanced 5nm controller, the SSD 9100 PRO delivers up to 49% enhanced power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Experiencing the maximum performance of PCIe 5.0 with minimal lags is made possible with the SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink, which offers an additional layer of thermal control.

There’s a range of different capacities available, ranging form 1TB to 8TB models of the SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink boasting a low, slim profile of 8.8mm.

Samsung is expanding applications of its SSD range to compatible laptops in addition to desktop PCs and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Samsung’s SSD 9100 PRO Series comes complete with Samsung Magician Software to help maintain peak performance. Samsung Magician Software provides real-time performance and optimisation metrics such as speeds, temperature performance, firmware upgrades and authenticity checks, with the ability to help detect potential failures before they happen.

The SSD 9100 PRO Series is now available in Australia via Samsung.com/au and select resellers, with pricing below:

SSD 9100 PRO

4TB (MZ-VAP4T0BW) RRP: $799.00

2TB (MZ-VAP2T0BW) RRP: $419.00

1TB (MZ-VAP1T0BW) RRP: $259.00

SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink

4TB (MZ-VAP4T0CW) RRP: $819.00

2TB (MZ-VAP2T0CW) RRP: $439.00

1TB (MZ-VAP1T0CW) RRP: $279.00

The 8TB models will be available in the second half of 2025.

For a user guide on how to install the SSD 9100 PRO onto your laptop, computer or console, visit https://semiconductor.samsung.com/consumer-storage/ssdupgrade/