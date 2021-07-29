Samsung’s stunning 49″ Super Ultrawide Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is now available for pre-order

Samsung’s next-generation curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9 with Quantum Mini LED technology is now available for pre-order in Australia. At A$2,999 it doesn’t come cheap, but the Odyssey Neo G9 joins is now the flagship gaming display.

Personally I’ve been using Samsung’s Super Ultra-wide displays as my daily display for years now, replacing my previous dual-display setup. While I’m currently using the LC49RG90SSEXXY, the Odyssey Neo G9 takes that to a who other level.

The same 49″ wide at a 32:9 aspect ratio, the HDR1000 and QLED becomes HDR2000 and Quantum Matrix Technology. The Neo G9 also features a super fast 240Hz refresh rate along with G-Sync compatibility and just 2ms input lag.

The rear of the display also got a serious upgrade, moving past a standard black, to a very nice white finish, complimented by the blue Tony-Stark-looking LED ring around the VESA mount. For those who’s desks are positioned in a way that allows the back of the display to be seen, this is a serious upgrade.

The big feature on offer is really that picture quality. The Quantum Mini-LED display will deliver an amazing gaming experience. When you’re not playing, the DQHD; 5,120×1,440 resolution also provides great real estate for productivity.

I love the ability to use the display as a single expansive desktop, or to use Picture-by-picture (PBP) which allows you to achieve a dual-monitor setup, without the bezel between the displays.

“Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 with Quantum Mini-LED is a stunning addition to any gaming set-up, it delivers an unrivalled immersive experience. As Australians continue to explore the world of gaming in record numbers, the Odyssey Neo G9 offers a competitive advantage thanks to the addition of Quantum Matrix Technology combined with super-fast response and refresh rates that will take you to the top of the leader board. This is the time to stop playing fair and up the ante with a curved gaming monitor.” Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions at Samsung Australia.

Experience sensational colour

The Odyssey Neo G9 utilises the same Mini-LED technology built into Samsung’s latest Neo QLED TV lineup. This next-generation display technology is enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED. At 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.

Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of those densely packed LEDs, guaranteeing high black level 12-bit image quality, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones, ensuring viewers enjoy content as it’s meant to be seen.

Quantum HDR2000 offers peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification received from VDE, alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. In addition, Samsung’s cutting-edge picture quality technology provides deep black and white levels, for incredible contrast and immaculate detail.

See it all on one screen

Based on the high-performance technology pioneered by the current Odyssey G9, the Odyssey Neo G9 features an ultra-wide 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio that offers Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5,120×1,440 resolution) with a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

The futuristic and immersive 1000R curvature of the monitor was certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization, awarding it their Eye Comfort certificate.

The Odyssey Neo G9 provides Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering dynamic and seamless action scene-by-scene for a groundbreaking gameplay experience.

Colour lighting that matches your mood

The display seamlessly fits into any gaming setup or environment, with glossy white exterior and futuristic rear infinity core lighting system, which includes 52 colours and five lighting effect options. The monitor also comes with the CoreSync feature, allowing users match the Infinity Core Lighting with what’s on the screen, for truly world-blending immersion.

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 with Quantum Mini LED is now available for pre-order from Samsung’s website, and will be arriving in retail by August 9th 2021.

Specs Table