Seven Network selects Salesforce for their largest-ever technology transformation project

The Seven Network today announced it is undertaking a multi-million dollar investment to transform and enhance its media trading platform, including an Australian-first project with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM.

Seven is taking its successful audience automation solution, CODE 7, to the next level with the launch of CODE 7+, a state-of-the-art digital and broadcast converged media trading platform, using the very latest in CRM technology from Salesforce and other leading technology vendors.

Australian advertisers and agencies should expect a faster, more effective and easier buying experience with the Seven Network, following the network’s largest-ever technology transformation project.

Announced during Seven’s 2022 Upfront presentation, CODE 7+ will integrate the new industry total audience measurement VOZ, along with Seven’s market-leading audience intelligence platform 7REDiQ, to unlock better results and campaign deliveries that mirror consumption behaviour and maximise outcomes.

The Salesforce CRM and advanced order management system from Salesforce Media Cloud will help boost marketers’ ability to trade Seven, 7plus and other platforms, together with the evolution of dynamic, converged television buying across broadcast and digital platforms.

CODE 7+ streamlines bookings and offers guaranteed delivery, freeing up time for agencies to focus on strategic initiatives and creating better outcomes for their clients.