Seven Network selects Salesforce for their largest-ever technology transformation project

The Seven Network today announced it is undertaking a multi-million dollar investment to transform and enhance its media trading platform, including an Australian-first project with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM.
Seven is taking its successful audience automation solution, CODE 7, to the next level with the launch of CODE 7+, a state-of-the-art digital and broadcast converged media trading platform, using the very latest in CRM technology from Salesforce and other leading technology vendors.
Australian advertisers and agencies should expect a faster, more effective and easier buying experience with the Seven Network, following the network’s largest-ever technology transformation project.
Announced during Seven’s 2022 Upfront presentation, CODE 7+ will integrate the new industry total audience measurement VOZ, along with Seven’s market-leading audience intelligence platform 7REDiQ, to unlock better results and campaign deliveries that mirror consumption behaviour and maximise outcomes.
The Salesforce CRM and advanced order management system from Salesforce Media Cloud will help boost marketers’ ability to trade Seven, 7plus and other platforms, together with the evolution of dynamic, converged television buying across broadcast and digital platforms.
CODE 7+ streamlines bookings and offers guaranteed delivery, freeing up time for agencies to focus on strategic initiatives and creating better outcomes for their clients.
“CODE 7+ is an absolute game-changer that will revolutionise TV trading in Australia, making it easier and more effective through Australia’s most engaged and addressable audience. The integration of VOZ total audience data will be a huge boost for marketers looking to reach large and engaged audiences in Seven’s powerhouse content, as well as identify and reach shifting consumers as they move across broadcast and digital.
Salesforce’s global-leading technology will enable us to digitally transform our processes and will fuel the accelerated growth of cross-screen trading. Our evolved platform will create a foundation for future technology evolution and allow us to consolidate our customer data and aggregate client insights and information.
As part of Seven’s digital transformation, our continued investment in trading technology is all about making it simpler for buyers to execute with ease across our platforms, to speed up the process and to achieve better results.”Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette