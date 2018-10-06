Show us your Bathurst setup

#BathurstSetup

This weekend is the biggest weekend in Australian Motorsport with the world-famous race around the mountain, Bathurst 1000. The event sees tens of thousands flock to the event in person, but not everyone can make it there, many of us watch it at home.

For the first time this year the Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast live in 4K on Foxtel (satellite only). Aside from that, we know technology fans have made some serious investments in their home theatre setups, ready for the big day tomorrow.

We want to see photos of your setups and make sure you include the #BathurstSetup

Here’s mine..











It’s a Samsung Q7F 65″ TV running Foxtel 506 in HD, from a Telstra TV2. The screen below is a Samsung 49″ Super Ultrawide monitor (CHG90) that happens to be almost exactly the same width. This secondary display plays many roles – running a splitscreen of SkyNews, Twitter feed of #VASC OR #Bathurst1000 and maybe even see a switch to Forza 7 for a few laps around Mount Panorama in Forza Motorsport 7.

The whole setup is connected to a Sonos Playbar, Sonos Sub and 2x Sonos One speakers at the rear. There’s also a Logitech Harmony Elite to control everything (even via Alexa).

I’m still waiting for that robot that fetches fresh can from the fridge.

So leave your photos in the comments or tag @techAU and #BathurstSetup in your social media posts.