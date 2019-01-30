Slack grows to 10 million daily active users

Slack is about to turn 5 and before their birthday, they’re already celebrating a big milestone. Slack now has more than 10 million daily active users.

Interestingly, more than half of Slack’s DAUs are outside of the US, across 150 countries. Japan is their second-biggest market and fastest-growing.

The company attributes its success to its strong product offering. By increasing transparency across teams and whole organizations, Slack makes it much easier to achieve the kind of alignment that makes people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive. People experience their work becoming connected to that of their colleagues, whether they’re on the other side of the building or the other side of the world.

Slack also brings people, data, and applications into a single place where people can effectively work together, find important information, and get more out of the software they use every day through integrations with Slack.

Integrations are a key element in Slack’s success story, with more than 1,500 apps and integration partnerships with companies including Google, Workday, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Atlassian, there are hundreds of thousands of customer-created custom Slack applications and integrations in active use.

Slack is uniquely supporting teams at scale; it is used by 65 of the Fortune 100. The number of paid customers worldwide has grown by more than 50% over the past year and now tops 85,000.