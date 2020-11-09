Smartphone controlled air conditioner features among new Hisense appliances

Hisense has announced a new range of consumer electronics and home appliances. As we head into the summer months in Australia, it’s time to ensure our homes are comfortable and as COVID-19 restrictions ease, there’s an increased opportunity to entertain again.

Hisense are introducing a total of 11 new products will be available via major retailers across Australia from October, providing greater choice for consumers looking to upgrade outdated home appliances with smarter, more stylish solutions.

“Innovation and style are top of mind for us at Hisense because we know how important both form and function are to our customers. Our new refrigeration range, the PureFlat Collection, extends our focus toward a refreshed product look that’s contemporary and streamlined. Refrigerators are some of the largest home appliances our customers have in their kitchens and homes, and we’ve recognised our customer’s needs for a stylish but also innovative product, which will elevate their kitchen and also their everyday experience.” “We are committed to bringing Australians products that enhance the everyday, and this expansion of our range of home appliances offers a combination of stylish and smart designs that make life easier, more comfortable and more enjoyable,” Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia

Keeping it cool

Reliable cooling solutions are incredibly important to consumers, especially in Australia with its typically long and hot summers. Designed to enhance everyday living, Hisense is introducing five new air-conditioning models providing more options to those looking to stay cool as the mercury rises.

Hisense’s new Split System Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi-enabled, meaning users can access their device controls from their smart phone from both inside their home or remotely. Adjusting the temperature, timer and turning on and off is a breeze, with users able to make the most of mobile app integration for greater control over their air-conditioning appliance.

The increase in people working from home ongoing has meant customers are looking for more features and flexibility, such as Eco Mode, which offers energy-saving performance to help minimise bills and energy usage, as well as Smart Mode, which automatically sets the temperature, direction and airflow to ensure optimal performance.

New additions in cooling also include Hisense’s portable air conditioner with cooling, fan and dehumidifier options, especially useful for those that are prone to allergies.

Entertaining with elegance

Wine cellars and secondary refrigerators are fast becoming a staple in Australian homes, reliably, efficiently and stylishly storing beverages. With warmer weather on the way, enjoying perfectly chilled wine and beverages is top of mind for many and the Hisense 54 Bottle Wine Cellar helps achieve this with variable temperature levels and ample storage space, making it perfect for winelovers and entertainers alike. Its under-bench design and stainless steel exterior also complements many household refrigeration products and appliances, fitting seamlessly into Australian kitchens and homes.

The wine cellar’s variable temperature levels make it easy to adapt to the specific cooling requirements of the wine, and optimal humidity is maintained at all times thanks to the Wine Cellar’s intuitive no frost functionality. Users can also conveniently monitor and adjust the temperature levels via the digital touch controls, meaning drinks are always perfectly chilled to the user’s taste.

The 54 Bottle Wine Cellar features anti-UV glass doors, full-extension telescopic sliding shelves and dimmed internal LED lights, which allow users to easily search for their favourite drink, while also significantly decreasing the harmful effects of UV on the wine.

Refrigeration refresh

The kitchen is the heart of the home and this is especially true of Australian homes in summer with fridges often bursting at the seams with fresh produce, ready to entertain guests.

Aussies looking to upgrade their fridge and uplift their kitchens will be pleased to find five stylish new refrigeration options from Hisense in a variety of sizes and finishes, including products from Hisense’s new PureFlat Collection; a range of elegant, efficient and large capacity refrigerators that feature a counter-depth design and a clean, minimalist exterior.

Headlining the PureFlat Collection is the Hisense 650L Plumbed French Door Refrigerator, which combines an aesthetically pleasing counter-depth design and a sleek, flat door.

The clever design of the convertible door allows customers to easily moderate the fridge’s temperature between -18 degrees to 5 degrees, offering storage flexibility for customers who are entertaining and require extra space to chill beverages or freeze food. Design is further accentuated

with the fridge’s strategically placed easy glide drawers, while the plumbed ice and water dispenser is cleverly incorporated to maximise fridge and freezer capacity.

The refrigerator also introduces Hisense’s new Metal Tech Cooling, a visibly stylish metal cooling plate which takes up the entirety of the main compartment back wall.

This feature results in enhanced temperature consistency, keeping food fresher for longer, and, when combined with Hisense’s Inverter Motor Technology, the two ensure a more stable temperature inside the fridge at all times.

The new home appliance products are available to purchase across Australia from October 2020. Key features and pricing information on flagship products can be found below with further details on these models and others available at hisense.com.au