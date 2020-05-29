Space Force is now available on Netflix

One of Netflix’s highest profile new shows is now available – Space Force. Staring Steve Carell, the show is a comedy that focuses on the newest brand of the US defense division.

The show is clearly a response to President Trump’s announcement back in 2018 where he declared that America needed to develop military assets in space. While the idea seems a little silly, things get very serious when you consider the proposed budget for Space Force in 2021 is US$15 billion.

While SpaceX’s serious Space flight got cancelled this week, there’s now a much less serious option to entertain you until the retry in a couple of days.

All 10 episodes of the first season of Space Force are now available to watch on Netflix. With one of the best lists of supported devices, you can watch the show on your phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, set top box, smart TV or basically anywhere with an internet connection.

Available in 4K with HDR and Dolby Digital support, you can find the show on Netflix.