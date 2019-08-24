Sphero is the company that makes smart, connected robots and now they’ve acquired littleBits. This week, the two companies announced they’re joining forces to become the number one STEM and coding solution for every classroom, living room, and after-school program around the world.

Sphero and littleBits have created hands-on learning tools that enable invention and education through play and technology. The combination of companies has reached over six million students and 65,000 teachers across 35,000 schools globally.

Turns out robots for education is a big business with more than $500 million in Sphero robots and littleBits kits.

This acquisition gives Sphero the enviable position of becoming the largest player in the market. With a hardware and software combination and education platform, it is positioned to shape the $150 billion education technology industry.

“Sphero and littleBits are on a mission to make hands-on learning fun and memorable. Together, we’re able to make an even greater impact by delivering the best possible solution — whether it is programming a robot to solve a maze or building an electronic music synthesizer. There are infinite learning possibilities — and they’re all fun.” Paul Berberian, Sphero’s CEO.

It also doesn’t hurt that Sphero will now own a portfolio of over 140 patents in robotics, electronics, software, and IoT.

When acquisitions happen, it often makes fans nervous, but Sphero and littleBits getting together feels right, with the company’s overall goals aligning, larger-scale should deliver better outcomes for customers.

With this deal, Sphero plans to accelerate international growth and acquire other products and companies to further expand its portfolio of STEAM products and tools. The company will have offices in Boulder, New York, and Hong Kong with Paul Berberian as CEO. Ayah Bdeir will be moving on from littleBits to pursue her next adventure.