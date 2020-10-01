Super Mario Bros. 35 available now on the Nintendo Switch

35 years ago, Super Mario Bros was born. I was 3 at the time, but by the time I was about 8, we had a NES at home. One of the very first games I played (if not the first) was Super Mario Bros.

To celebrate 35 years since the Mushroom Kingdom was first invaded by Bowser and his minions, Nintendo have released Super Mario Bros. 35 for Nintendo Switch.

The new title is available today as an exclusive offer to Nintendo Switch Online members at no additional cost. Membership costs $5.95 per month and you can opt for a 7-day free trial.

The new game Super Mario Bros. 35, delivers the classic platforming action from the original NES game, with a new 35-player twist.

In the game, you race against time as one of 35 players, all competing online, at the same time. The goal is to defeat enemies and disrupt your opponents, to emerge victorious as the last Mario standing.

Experienced players will relive the familiar levels of Super Mario Bros., while beginners can join a community of players to start their Super Mario Bros. journey.

In Super Mario Bros. 35, each player starts with the same timed stage. When enemies are defeated, they are sent over to the opponents’ courses while giving extra time to the player.

You need to proceed with caution because what goes around comes around: anyone can become someone else’s target when they perform well too.

You can choose between four types of attack strategy and use items wisely to outpace opponents and make sure to check in often for Daily Challenges and take part in Special Battles, too.

Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available to download and play for a limited time until 31st March 2021.

More information at Nintendo.com