Supercars livery designers are killing it in 2018

The 2018 Supercars seasons starts early March. A quick check of the calendar and that’s just over a couple of weeks away. With the first round, the Adelaide 500 approaching fast, the teams are launching their 2018 liveries and this year its possible the cars on the grid will be the best ever. The livery designers inside each team have clearly had a great summer as the liveries revealed so far appear to be well thought out, an end-t0-end design that means the new cars look like they’re designed by a single person with a vision, not by committee like we’ve had before.

The new liveries are all for the new ZB Commodore so far, we’re yet to get any Ford teams reveal their 2018 liveries. Check out the design work below.

Mobile 1 Boost Mobile Racing

Garry Rogers Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport

Red Bull Holden Racing