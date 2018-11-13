Microsoft has announced a new model of the Surface Go that will feature LTE (4G) for mobile connectivity wherever you go. The new Surface Go with 4G will be available in Australia from November 22.
While you may be wondering why you wouldn’t just tether from your mobile, the answer is basically business customers that have their bosses paying for the additional SIM. If you are an employee who does a lot of work on the road, then you’ll love the simplicity of always being connected.
Surface Go with LTE (4G) is available for pre-order for consumer customers from Microsoft Store, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, starting from AU$999.00, with commercial devices starting from AU$1099.00 available now for pre-order at Microsoft Store or through participating reseller partners.
Microsoft have provided some recent examples of companies leveraging Surface.
- Goldcorp is focused on responsible mining practices throughout the Americas. In addition to Power BI and Microsoft 365, Goldcorp standardised on Microsoft hardware and modern workplace solutions gaining performance insights, improving security, reducing costs and building a foundation for the future of technology-enabled mines. Deploying more than 1,400 Surface devices, Goldcorp selected the fan-less Surface Pro for miners to use in the mines, as well as a variety of Surface devices throughout headquarters, including Surface Pro, Surface Book 2 and Surface Studio.
- John Holland, a Melbourne-based infrastructure, building and rail leader, selected 1,200 Surface Pro with LTE devices to power its field workers across large geographical construction zones. Using cellular and Wi-Fi, the Surface devices seamlessly connect workers with key information like blueprints and documents at project sites. With this change, John Holland is helping deliver a better experience to employees and a higher standard to customers.
- Mashreq Bank, based in Dubai, is a regional market leader with an international presence. To keep ahead of evolving industry trends, the bank recently switched to Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced devices, implemented Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, and replaced their security offering with Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection. The results have included a more than 50 percent increase in digital transactions, an annual savings of $250,000 USD in security spending, a stronger mobile workforce, and an acceleration of company growth.
- For New York City Administration for Children’s Services, Surface Pro with LTE devices will provide frontline staff with greater access to critical documents and case history while out in the field. Additionally, new software will automatically identify and flag high-risk cases that need additional review by managerial staff.