Microsoft has announced a new model of the Surface Go that will feature LTE (4G) for mobile connectivity wherever you go. The new Surface Go with 4G will be available in Australia from November 22.

While you may be wondering why you wouldn’t just tether from your mobile, the answer is basically business customers that have their bosses paying for the additional SIM. If you are an employee who does a lot of work on the road, then you’ll love the simplicity of always being connected.

Surface Go with LTE (4G) is available for pre-order for consumer customers from Microsoft Store, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, starting from AU$999.00, with commercial devices starting from AU$1099.00 available now for pre-order at Microsoft Store or through participating reseller partners.

Microsoft have provided some recent examples of companies leveraging Surface.



