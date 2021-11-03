Sydney Motorsport Park features 144m of LG’s state-of-the-art LED displays

LG Electronics in conjunction with PMY Group and Australian Racing Drivers’ Club (ARDC), have officially turned on the power of a multi-million racing installation at Australia’s only permanent day and night racing circuit, Sydney Motorsport Park (SMSP).

The FIA Grade 2 Circuit at Eastern Creek will now be lit night and day by state-of-the-art LG LED displays and integrated television and lighting systems.

As the Official Consumer Electronics Partner at SMSP, this is one of LG’s largest display installations at any sporting venue worldwide and includes more than 350m2 state-of-the-art LED displays. This technology transformation project complements the 2019 multi-million investment into Sydney Motorsport Park by the NSW Government, which aims to transform the metropolitan motorsport complex into the ‘Silverstone of the southern hemisphere’.

The new LG LED high brightness displays are ideal for sporting venues – offering show-stopping fan experience and engagement opportunities – across 365 days and through both day and night.

The installation includes features such as a large 45m2 welcome screen, four 12m2 double sided elevated cantilever LED boards, and 144m of pit straight LED screens facing the Brabham Straight and grandstand.

The technology transformation will be a game-changer for the motorsports experience, enhancing the on-track atmosphere for visitors and driving powerful exposure and engagement for brands direct to live in-venue and broadcast audiences.

Due to the size, brightness, and picture quality, the LG digital signage solution provides venues such as Sydney Motorsport Park with an effective and attention-grabbing means of communicating with guests at strategic points around the track.

“The Sydney Motorsport Park project really demonstrates the transformative impact that LG LED High Brightness panels can deliver,” Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“As one of our largest sporting facility installations globally, we are pleased to demonstrate how LG advanced LED technology can provide a completely new entertainment experience. Launching at a time when live events return to Sydney, we are certain that the installation will amplify the experience for spectators attending Sydney Motorsport Park. The LG Electronics world-class LED displays coupled with our operational technology solution will enhance the race day experience through high-impact engagement concepts, dynamic brand integrations and the latest in venue centric operational intelligence. LG is the perfect choice for this important transformation of Sydney Motorsport Park.” Paul Yeomans, Managing Director at PMY Group.

“This partnership with PMY not only benefits motorsport events and experiences; but will provide new and exciting opportunities for ARDC’s other stakeholders including corporate partners and local business, tourism operators, festivals and events, community groups, on-site engineering and education partners, and much more. Our offering will now stack up against the world’s best, being the only Australian racetrack with permanent LED lighting, allowing us to offer 24/7 unique and engaging event opportunities.” Glenn Matthews, CEO of ARDC,

In conjunction with the operational intelligence solution from PMY Group, the advanced LG signage solutions are ideal for showing live race footage, replays, announcements and more, expanding and adding value to spectators’ overall entertainment experience.

By leveraging the company’s expertise in venue and event technology and know-how in providing versatile solutions suitable for a wide range of sectors, LG is strengthening its status as a key player in the Australian commercial technology sector.

For more information about LG Electronics display solutions please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business