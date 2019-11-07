Sygic adds Support for Aussie Road Trains Truck Navigation app

Sygic Truck Navigation is a mobile app with more than 2 million truck drivers globally and now has a new feature. Sygic have added support for Australian road trains, allowing truck drivers to select up to two trailers, B-double and B-triple.

Trucks face some unique challenges and restrictions when driving and a dedicated truck navigation system helps drivers and fleet managers navigate those complexities.

Sygic Truck Navigation now tailors the route not only to the customizable dimensions and the load of the vehicle but also to the number of trailers, thereby helping drivers avoid penalties for driving in restricted zones. With the latest update of truckers’ favorite GPS navigation, Australian truckers get timely alerts about speed limits & restrictions in school zones where the fine can reach up to $3,895.

“From the very beginning, Sygic Truck Navigation has been designed to meet the parameters required by professional truck drivers with the specification of length, height, width, etc. Now, we have added the new feature specifically for Australia. The possibility to choose a single trailer, B-double or B-triple.” Jozef Klinovský Head of Product Delivery & Project Management Officer at Sygic.

Sygic Truck Navigation offers truck drivers numerous advanced features, including offline maps, truck profiles, traffic information, fuel prices, Head-up Display, and dynamic lane assistant.

Sygic Truck Navigation is available for both Android and iOS. The navigation for professional truck drivers is free to try with no commitment for 14 days. The application allows setting the latest add-ons for all users who have downloaded the map of Australia.