Synology announces FlashStation FS2500, a 12-bay 2.5″ SSD 1U enclosure

Today, Synology announced the launch of the FlashStation FS2500, the latest in their lineup of all-flash servers, as well as an update to its portfolio of SSDs with SAT5210, SNV3410, and SNV3510 drives.

The FS2500 is designed to tackle business IT applications requiring fast and low-latency storage, including virtual machines and post-production work. The compact, 1U chassis fits 12 2.5″ SATA bays, providing ample capacity and simple installation.

“The new FS2500 addresses a growing demand for distributed computing. Its small footprint makes it a versatile solution that can be deployed at the edge or in mobile applications.” Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology.

The unit delivers up to 172,552/82,917 4K random read/write IOPS and over 4,700/2,500 MB/s sequential read/write performance to support both I/O-intensive applications and large file transfers.

The unit also features dual 10GbE ports with room for 10/25GbE expansion to connect this storage to the rest of your infrastructure and contains redundant power supply units with automatic failover to prevent single points of failure.

The hardware is powered by Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, engineered for reliability and easy maintenance. Smart storage features such as automatic drive repair, storage deduplication, and snapshots coupled with remote backup capabilities ensure data and service availability.

Synology SAT5210 and SNV3410/3510: enterprise-grade SSDs for Synology servers

A fast storage array is only as good as the drives you put in it and Synology would love you to answer that need with the SAT5210 and SNV3410/3510 enterprise-grade SSDs. These were released last year to meet increasingly stringent requirements in terms of reliability and sustained performance, Synology’s lineup of SSD drives have proven to be a dependable solution for powering IT operations in a variety of highly demanding scenarios.

“With ongoing disruptions in the supply chain, it is no surprise that vendors have started swapping components. For end-users, this often means leaving much to chance when it comes to the specs of the products they receive. This is not the case with our SSDs, as stringent testing coupled with validation processes guarantee optimal operation with our own systems.” Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology

Synology drives are designed in conjunction with the entire stack of engineers responsible for each storage system to ensure complete hardware and software integration, bringing new features and optimizations that would have been otherwise impossible.

SAT5210 SATA SSDs and SNV3410/3510 M.2 NVMe SSDs deliver class-leading consistency and dependable performance for all-flash storage and caching duties. Lifetime analytics are based on actual workloads, giving more accurate and convenient insight for IT teams.

Future drive firmware updates will also be delivered directly through Synology DSM for minimal disruption.

For more information head to Synology FlashStorage FS2500.