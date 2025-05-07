Synology’s latest DiskStation for Business, scales up to up to 300TB

Synology continues to bolster its esteemed DiskStation lineup with the introduction of the DS1825+ and DS1525+, two new network-attached storage (NAS) units meticulously engineered for the demands of small to medium-sized businesses and discerning professional users here in Australia.

These compact storage devices offer redundancy for your critical datasets and allow you to skip on costly cloud-storage.

“These two models offer a powerful foundation for data management and collaboration. With evolving needs for data management, they are perfectly designed to deliver business-grade performance, scalability, and reliability.” Owen Liao, Product Manager at Synology.

Superb Performance And Scalability

Under the hood, both the DS1525+ and DS1825+ are equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports, laying the groundwork for swift data transfers. For those needing even greater bandwidth, the DS1525+ offers an easy upgrade path to 10GbE via the optional E10G22-T1-Mini module.

The larger DS1825+ takes it a step further with a PCIe 3.0 slot, ready to accommodate high-speed 10GBASE-T or even 10/25GbE SFP+/SFP28 network interface cards.

To further accelerate performance, both new DiskStations feature dual M.2 slots. This clever inclusion allows users to deploy an ultra-fast all-flash cache or create a high-performance storage pool, significantly boosting responsiveness for demanding applications. Synology’s internal testing showcases the impressive capabilities of these units, with the DS1825+ reaching SMB sequential read speeds of up to 2,239 MB/s and write speeds of 1,573 MB/s when populated with SSDs. The DS1525+ also holds its own, achieving up to 1,181 MB/s for both read and write operations.

Scalability is a key consideration for any growing business, and Synology has addressed this with the ability to connect up to two DX525 5-bay expansion units to both the DS1525+ and DS1825+.

This modular design allows businesses to effortlessly scale their storage capacity as their data footprint expands, ensuring a future-proof storage solution. When fully populated with optional expansion units, the DS1525+ can achieve a raw storage capacity of up to 300 TB, while the DS1825+ can reach a massive 360 TB, based on 20 TB drives.

Engineered for Reliability

Synology emphasizes consistent performance and unwavering reliability with the DS1525+ and DS1825+. To ensure optimal operation, they adhere to a stringent drive compatibility framework, backed by over 7,000 hours of rigorous testing. It’s important to note that the installation of DSM on these models requires the use of compatible hard drives to guarantee seamless integration and long-term dependability.

Versatile Features for Business Workloads

Running on Synology’s intuitive DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the DS1525+ and DS1825+ offer a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline various business data management tasks.

Synology Drive

This feature transforms the DiskStation into a secure private cloud, enabling seamless cross-platform file access and efficient site-to-site syncing for teams operating across different locations.

Active Backup Suite

Providing robust data protection, this suite allows for comprehensive backups of Windows, Linux, and macOS endpoints, virtual machines, and even cloud accounts, offering flexible off-site backup options for added security.

Surveillance Station

For businesses prioritizing physical security, Surveillance Station delivers a scalable video management solution, complete with real-time intelligent analytics to proactively safeguard assets.

Availability

The Synology DS1825+ and DS1525+ are available in Australia starting today, May 7, 2025, through Synology’s extensive network of local partners and resellers.

Australian businesses can now readily access these powerful storage solutions to enhance their data management capabilities. Pricing will vary depending on the reseller and configuration.

For more information, head to https://www.synology.com