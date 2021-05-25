TCL 20L+ smartphone offers mid-tier features for entry-level money

If you’ve looked at the price of modern flagship phones, you’ll know they are outrageously priced, regularly costing between A$1,500 and A$2,000. Obviously these are well out of the price point of many smartphone owners. Thankfully there’s a new mid-tier smartphone from TCL that is not A$1,000, not even $500, but comes with a set of features that suggests it should cost most.

After recently launching the premium 20 5G and 20 SE smartphones, TCL Mobile has unveiled the TCL 20L+ smartphone as part of its broader 20 Series range.

The TCL 20L+ features a high definition quad camera, dazzling display, automatic adaptive brightness and is the first phone to receive Circular Polarisation Certification and Low Blue Light Certifications.

The full local 20 Series range includes the TCL 20 5G ($499), TCL 20L+ ($399) and TCL 20 SE ($299), it’s available now.

“Today’s launch of the TCL 20L+ reinforces our commitment to bring intelligent display technology and a range of other innovative features to beautifully designed and highly affordable smartphones. When combined with the 20 5G and 20 SE, also available from today, we are giving Australian consumers some compelling options for under $500 from a global leader in screen technology.” David Vieira, Director of Product Marketing, South East Asia, TCL Communication.

TCL 20L+ – Advanced photography and aesthetic design

The TCL 20L+ stands out for its display, advanced photographic features for its price and dazzling starlight design. The TCL 20L+ is the very first phone to come with TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization Certification and Low Blue Light Certification, allowing users to see their display, while wearing sunglasses, with natural colours in any environment. A suite of viewing modes ensure optimal viewing in a variety of environments.

Featuring a large HD+ screen, TCL 20L+ allows users to watch their favourite movies and TV shows in clear detail with NXTVISION display optimization, while the adaptive brightness up to 500 nits automatically delivers the best viewing experience.

The TCL 20L+ has a high definition 64MP quad camera that provides optimal clarity and colour reproduction. Included in the setup is a backlight selfie cam and Super Night mode, presenting the people around the shot and its surroundings in the best possible light.

Featuring a sleek and stylish design, the back panel features more than a million prismatic crystal pits to create a sparkling, light-reflective surface. Resistant to fingerprints and scratches, the style of the 20L+ is not outweighed by its durability, allowing consumers to take the device on-the-go without a worry.

TCL Multi-Screen Collaboration

As part of the 20 Series range of smartphones, the 20L+ joins the 20 5G and 20 SE that features upcoming multi-screen collaboration that will make it possible to seamlessly transfer files and multimedia from one device to another through simple wireless connections like Bluetooth, Wifi or NFC.

This will encompass TCL’s 20 Series smartphones, tablets, televisions and PCs.

You can see from the specs in the middle column below, the 20L+ packs some serious specs for a great price.

TCL 20 5G TCL 20L+ TCL 20 SE

6.67-inch FHD+ Dotch display 6.67-inch FHD+ Dotch display 6.82-inch V-notch display 5G 4G 4G Mist Gray & Placid Blue Milky Way Gray & North Star Blue Nuit Black 8nm octa-core Snapdragon 690 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 TCL UI, Android 10 TCL UI, Android 11 TCL UI, Android 11 6GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 256GB 6GB RAM (LPDDR4x) + 256 GB ROM (UFS 2.1) 4GB RAM + 64GB (eMCP) / 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (UFS2.1) 2 Rear: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear: 48MP/16MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front: 8MP Front: 16MP Front: 13MP/8MP 10X digital zoom, Google Lens, EIS, HDR, in-recording snapshots, LED flash, Light Trace Mode, Panorama Mode, photo filters. LED flash, 2 x lossless zoom, HDR, Snapshot in video recording, Face detection, Scene detection 2.0, Google lens. Dual LED flash (single tone), 4x digital zoom, HDR, Snapshot in video recording, Night mode. Fingerprint (side-mounted) Fingerprint (side-mounted) Fingerprint (rear-mounted) 4500mAh 5000mAh 5000mAh Fast charging 18W Fast charging 18W Fast charging 18W $499 $399 $299

