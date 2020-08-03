TCL launch first smartphone range in Australia

You may be more familiar with TCL TVs, but now the electronics company are bringing their smartphones to Australia.

The TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be available in Australia from next Monday (August 10th).

The recently announced TCL 10-Series line up of mid-tier Android smartphones includes the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L that leverage the company’s broader expertise in display technology to provide high-resolution displays.

Embodying the company’s mission to “Display Greatness,” each of the TCL 10-Series smartphones takes advantage of TCL’s tightly integrated ecosystem by using TCL-built screens and TCL NXTVISION. This incorporates proprietary display and camera technology to bring images to life with truer colour, clarity and contrast enhancements in real-time.

TCL’s display technology generates cutting-edge colour accuracy so users cannot see a perceivable difference between real life and the images on the screen.

The 10 Series also has an SDR to HDR real-time conversion feature, providing HDR-like video enhancement with brighter highlights, darker shadows, increased contrast and amplified colour.

“We are thrilled to be launching both the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in Australia as part of our bigger plans for the TCL brand in smartphones. We have leveraged our extensive experience and global success in display technology to deliver two highly featured phones we believe are best in class for their price and epitomise our commitment to Display Greatness. Recent analyst data only reinforces our longstanding belief that consumers should have access to feature-rich smartphones that are well-priced. This is only amplified in this economic climate where Australians are becoming more budget conscious than ever before. This is where TCL smartphones can play a valuable role in the market, by delivering incredible value in the so-called ‘mid-tier’ category. In the past decade my team and I have successfully built Alcatel into a trusted and successful brand locally, and we will now be working to achieve the same success for our TCL smartphones in the mid-tier market. We have an exciting roadmap and big plans, and believe the 10 Pro and 10L are outstanding options to announce our intentions.” Sam Skontos, VP and Regional Managing Director, South East Asia & Pacific, for TCL Mobile.

TCL 10 Pro: Taking NXTVISION to the Edge with TCL’s First Curved AMOLED Display

The TCL 10 Pro features a sleek, TCL-built 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel, which delivers sharp resolution and a wide range of colour clarity.

Using a curved display also allows for reduced bezels, achieving a high screen-to-body ratio, and comes with Edge Bar shortcuts that users can quickly access one-handed.

An on-display fingerprint reader sits under the screen for rapidly unlocking the phone, while “On-The-Go Reverse Charging” allows it to top up another device such as other smartphones, headphones or smart-watches.

TCL’s NXTVISION technology produces accurate colours as well as enhanced image and video quality, the TCL 10 Pro is one of a select group of smartphones that are Netflix-certified to stream HDR10 videos, opening up a wide range of HDR content.

AI-powered imaging technology in the TCL 10 Pro produces photos and selfies rich in clarity and colour in low light. The 10 Pro comes with four rear cameras, including a 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro camera, as well as a 24MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, it features a hybrid auto focus solution for a fast and crisp shot day or night. For more creative videographers, the TCL 10 Pro includes super low light video and super wide-angle video capabilities for high-quality creative video content.

The device’s sophisticated curved design boasts perfectly symmetrical details, a matte finish on the back for a smooth in-hand feel and an anti-glare screen with a unified, sleek profile.

The TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green colour options, and will be available at JB Hi-Fi and online at Officeworks from August 10 for $749.

TCL 10L: NXTVISION Made Accessible for Everyone

The TCL 10L offers quality features for everyone. It is built with a Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 665 processor paired with 6GB RAM and comes with an AI platform to provide optimal performance and low power consumption.

The TCL 10L’s 6.53″ FHD+ DotchTM display delivers an immersive experience with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and TCL’s NXTVISION technology with dedicated display engine lets users take visuals to the next level with truer colour accuracy and real-time visual enhancements for greater contrast and more crisp details.

Like the TCL 10 Pro, the TCL 10L also comes with four rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera, all powered by AI technology to enhance scenes and objects. For those with creative flair, the TCL 10L offers creative video modes allowing users to animate the inanimate with stop motion video, as well as capture super wide-angle video.

For peace of mind, it features a rear fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock. The TCL 10L is designed with comfort and a premium in-hand feel in mind, with eye-catching holographic finishes and glossy, iridescent shine on the back, as well as sleek 3D backing.

It comes in nature-inspired Arctic White and Mariana Blue colour options, and will be available at JB Hi Fi and Officeworks (instore and online) from August 10 for $449.

TCL Smart Experiences

Leveraging TCL’s display expertise and fully integrated ecosystem, TCL 10-Series smartphones are packed with easy-to-use features and shortcuts so users can share content seamlessly and customise their smartphones to match their unique lifestyles:

Dynamic TCL UI : TCL knows everyone uses their phones differently. The TCL UI offers lively interfaces, intuitive interaction and customisable features for additional ease of use.

: TCL knows everyone uses their phones differently. The TCL UI offers lively interfaces, intuitive interaction and customisable features for additional ease of use. Eye Comfort Display : With the user’s vision health in mind, TCL makes it easy on the eyes with eye care modes such as Adaptive Tone, Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode to help provide the best viewing experience regardless of lighting conditions.

: With the user’s vision health in mind, TCL makes it easy on the eyes with eye care modes such as Adaptive Tone, Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode to help provide the best viewing experience regardless of lighting conditions. Smart Key : Access commonly used apps and features with a dedicated, customisable button. The button can be customisable in three ways – single, double, and long press – to activate apps such as the camera or Google Assistant, as well as functions such as cleaning up background apps.

Access commonly used apps and features with a dedicated, customisable button. The button can be customisable in three ways – single, double, and long press – to activate apps such as the camera or Google Assistant, as well as functions such as cleaning up background apps. Super Bluetooth: Push the limits of audio-streaming by connecting up to four Bluetooth speakers or headphones to share music with friends for the ultimate dance party (or silent disco party).

