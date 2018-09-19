TCL sponsoring Melbourne Cup, bringing their 8KTV to Australia next year

The 2018 Melbourne Cup Carnival is approaching quickly, with early November just around the corner. TCL Electronics Australia have announced they are continuing their sponsorship of the event.

This means you can expect to see plenty of TCL displays around the grounds.

As part of its new 3 year commitment with the Melbourne Cup Carnival, TCL will be the official title sponsor of the TCL TV Stakes race taking place on Oaks Day, traditionally known as ‘Ladies Day’. In addition to this, TCL will be supplying all televisions for the Victorian Racing Club (VRC), through its large permanent viewing structure at Flemington racecourse, giving racegoers a clear trackside experience from all areas of the venue.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival continues to be the ‘race that stops the nation’. With the whole country captivated, we are pleased to have TCL on board again this year to provide an immersive experience for our viewers, whether that be on the track or on the edge of their seats at home.

TCL Australia’s General Manager, Mark Zhang