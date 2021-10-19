TCL’s X925 Pro 8K Mini LED TV is powered by Google TV, available up to 85″

TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, continues to showcase its technological pedigree with the release of the company’s flagship 85-inch X925 Pro 8K Mini LED Google television.

The high-tech, futuristic-looking TV boasts exceptional 8K panel resolution — Certified by the 8K Association (8KA) — driven by OD Zero Mini LED technology. This eliminates the optical distance between the backlight layer and the LCD display layer, resulting in super-thin panels and brighter, bolder colours.

“TCL is one of the first television brands in the world to incorporate Mini LED technology and it is now considered a market leader in both Mini LED and OD Zero. Combine this with an Onkyo sound system, seamless gaming functions and intuitive operation and you have the ultimate audio-visual home theatre system.” Mark Zhang, Managing Director at TCL Electronics AU/NZ.

Special features of TCL’s new X925 Pro Series 8K Mini LED Google TV

The design of the X925 series features a super thin matte frame with clean, crisp lines to create a striking centerpiece. It includes a stylish built-in Soundbar, although I get the feeling those who consider 8K displays in 2021, are likely well-positioned in their home theatre setups and would likely already have a decent surround sound configuration.

As you’d expect you have different mounting options available to you, with a choice of table-top, wall-mounted, or floor stand options available.

Easily the star of the show is the resolution of this TV. At 8K, your eyes will be treated to an incredible 33 million pixels. In terms of display technology, TCL has leveraged the latest Zero Mini-LED tech which uses roughly 96,000 blue mini-LEDs are divided into 1920 local dimming zones. With the ability to locally control the backlight intensity, this QLED panel is close to OLED in black depth. Contrast is 5000: 1 and brightness is 1800 nits.

There are some extra features like Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced support that may excite those looking for home theatre brilliance and that ensures you see the content exactly as the director intended.

Like our cars, it’s often the software that really makes the difference between brands and models and TCL has gone with Google TV to power the entertainment here. This brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you.

Also on offer is:

Hands Free Voice Control 2.0 — easily search for content or operate the TV hands-free

— easily search for content or operate the TV hands-free Google Assistant / Works with Alexa — use your virtual assistant to check the weather or play a song

— use your virtual assistant to check the weather or play a song Chromecast Built-in — easily stream your favourite movies, music and more from a compatible smart device to your TV

— easily stream your favourite movies, music and more from a compatible smart device to your TV Gesture Control* — fast forward, rewind, pause, play, or take selfies while watching content with a simple hand signal

— fast forward, rewind, pause, play, or take selfies while watching content with a simple hand signal Pop–up Camera — bring video conferencing and video calling with friends and family to the big screen with 1080P high-definition resolution

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos sound system — creates an impressive 3D, 360-degree immersive sound stage

— creates an impressive 3D, 360-degree immersive sound stage Built-in Soundbar and subwoofer — 5.1.2 Ch with 160W output matches TCL’s incredible picture quality

5.1.2 Ch with 160W output matches TCL’s incredible picture quality Onkyo Audio — Hear every detail, feel every emotion, with premium quality audio

GAMING

Auto Low Latency Mode ( ALLM) — automatically switches to Game Mode for a superfast TV game input lag

( — automatically switches to Game Mode for a superfast TV game input lag VRR — 120Hz refresh rate panel

— 120Hz refresh rate panel eARC — enhanced Audio Return Channel boosts bandwidth and speed

— enhanced Audio Return Channel boosts bandwidth and speed HDMI 2.1 — 4K @ 120Hz and 8K @ 60Hz content runs natively

“TCL has a long history of electronics expertise and state-of-the-art television panel manufacturing facilities, ensuring we continue to bring innovative and feature-packed products to market,” Mark Zhang, Managing Director at TCL Electronics AU/NZ.

Price and Availability

When it comes to price and availability, the 65 and 75″ models are available now and costs A$4,499 and A$5,999 respectively.

The flagship X925 85″ model won’t be here until late 2021 or early 2022 and naturally attracts a price premium of A$14,999.

With a price tag that high and 8K content remaining elusive, only those on the front end of the early adopter curve will be able to justify this, but if money is no object, this would be a great place to invest for the future.