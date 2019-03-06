Telstra launch Telstra TV3, add voice control to remote, smaller size

This week Telstra announce their latest generation of Telstra TV. Now in it’s 3rd generation, the device offers 4K streaming, a bunch of IPTV apps as well as support for OTA antenna.

The device which could definitely steal your HDMI1 input, gets an upgrade in its third release to add a couple of important features. Telstra’s TV3 continues to be based on Roku’s hardware.

The new Telstra TV now includes:

Integrated voice control

Just ask to search, play and pause movies and TV shows, change channels, apps, volume and much more. You don’t need a smart speaker – just our new Enhanced Remote.

Telstra TV Enhanced Remote

Now Wi-Fi enabled, the new Telstra TV Enhanced Remote gives you more control of your television. Power on, turn the volume up, or control your entertainment with just your voice and the remote.

Smaller size

Features that are improved include:



Telstra TV Smart Search: Australia’s first integrated live TV, catch-up, and on-demand search function. You can now search simultaneously across the biggest brands in entertainment – look for specific movies, TV or people, and filter by genre. This now includes all content across Free-to-air, catch up TV, Foxtel Now, Netflix, Stan, Telstra TV Box Office, Hayu, Animelab, Garage Entertainment and DocPlay!





Australia’s first integrated live TV, catch-up, and on-demand search function. You can now search simultaneously across the biggest brands in entertainment – look for specific movies, TV or people, and filter by genre. This now includes all content across Free-to-air, catch up TV, Foxtel Now, Netflix, Stan, Telstra TV Box Office, Hayu, Animelab, Garage Entertainment and DocPlay! Free to Air Playback: Don’t miss a moment with Live Pause where you can pause and rewind free-to-air live TV for up to 30 minutes. Instant replay allows you to jump back 10 seconds to relive key moments.





Don’t miss a moment with Live Pause where you can pause and rewind free-to-air live TV for up to 30 minutes. Instant replay allows you to jump back 10 seconds to relive key moments. Telstra TV App: With the Telstra TV App, you can now enable private listening mode. This allows you to listen to the audio from Telstra TV without waking the house by listening through your mobile device and headphones.

Telstra TV3 features:

Your entertainment. All in one place.

Telstra TV brings together the biggest brands in entertainment. Stream movies, TV shows, live sport, music and more. Plus watch free to air TV. All in one place.



Content-led home screen.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Discover content from the home screen on Telstra TV and Telstra TV App, without having to open individual apps. The device remembers your usage, and provides recommendations for what to watch next.

Control, play & search with your voice.

Just ask to search, play and pause movies and TV shows. Plus change channels, apps and much more.

Search smarter.

Telstra TV has Australia’s first integrated live TV, catch-up, and on-demand search function. With Telstra TV Smart Search, search simultaneously across the biggest brands in entertainment for specific movies, TV and people.

This includes: Free-to-air, catch up TV, Foxtel Now, Netflix, Stan, Telstra TV Box Office, Hayu, Animelab, Garage Entertainment and DocPlay

One remote. Total control.

Now Wi-Fi enabled, the new Telstra TV Enhanced Remote you gives you more control of your television. Power on, turn the volume up, or control your entertainment from the one remote.



High quality entertainment that demands less from your connection.

Stream movies and TV in 4K HDR quality across a range of entertainment providers, while using less data and bandwidth with HEVC encoding support.

On 4K compatible TVs. Providers that support 4K: Netflix, Youtube, Curiosity Stream, Plex, and Stan

Live TV made better.

Don’t miss a moment with Live Pause, where you can pause and rewind free-to-air live TV for up to 30 minutes. Instant replay allows you to jump back 10 seconds to relive key moments. Plus, if you’ve missed your show, integrated on-demand services could help you catch up.



At home and on the go.

Download the Telstra TV App to search and discover content on the go. Easily find content you love, save it to watch later, create wish lists, or use it as a second remote at home. Plus, with private listening, you can listen to the audio from Telstra TV on your mobile device and headphones at home.

Price and Availability

How much does Telstra TV cost?

Telstra TV3 is available for A$216.00 outright or $9/month for 24 months. There is a delivery fee of A$9.95.

For a limited time, when you purchase Telstra TV, you’ll receive a bonus $125 Telstra TV Box Office credit. You just have to activate and redeem the offer before 26 August 2019.