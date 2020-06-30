Telstra updated plans start tomorrow, eliminates the 5G premium price

If you’ve signed up to a new Telstra plan recently, you’ve likely had the ability to access their 5G as part of thier 12 month trial. Now that comes to an end tomorrow, Telstra were about to start charging ($15/pm) a premium to access the faster speeds available on 5G.

That just changed.

From July 1 (tomorrow), Telstra will change their plans and prices will rise by $5 per month on new Small, Medium and Large mobile plans. The trade off to that price increase, will be access to 5G data on medium and above plans.

Small plan get an extra 10GB of extra data for a total of 40GB per month, while Medium and Large plans both add 20GB for a total of 80GB and 120GB a month respectively. The Extra Large plan rises by $15, and include 30GB of extra data for a total of 180GB.

Existing customers who migrate to the plans before September 30 won’t see any price rise for 12 months.

It’s also great to see Telstra drop the separate fee for accessing 5G on new month to month plans. Given you’re likely to consume much more data on 5G, Telstra say existing customers will be able to continue on 5G if they are on eligible plans or by switching to our Medium and above plans.

In addition to the extra data and 5G access, Telstra are also including 3 months of free access to Foxtel’s new streaming service Binge for all customers on these new plans.