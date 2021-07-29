Tesla AI Day is scheduled for August 19th, Musk hoping to draw AI talent

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will hold their AI Day on August 19th, 2021. Previous events like Autonomy Day and Battery Day have provided insights into Tesla operations and plans for the future.

Now we have a date for the event, the question turns to focus on the agenda. AI Day is likely to include a deep dive into Tesla’s extensive efforts in computer vision, which powers their Autopilot and Full Self Driving software.

We’ve seen presentations from Tesla’s head of AI, Andrej Karpathy who describes AI as eating the software stack. This means parts of the software that runs in the car, that was previously written by developers, is now being driven by AI, rather than specifically written conditional logic.

With driving a car through the complex environment, known as our world, Tesla are tackling this challenge with a data engine. This is feed by real-world events, captured by the cameras on Tesla vehicles, and when scenarios of a certain type are combined, across millions of data points, the car has the ability to learn how to successfully navigate through drivable space, while avoiding pedestrians, vehicles and other random elements in the environment.

The computation required for this, means that Tesla are construction some serious Neural Net training infrastructure. Tesla recently announced they are have built a Supercomputer that was among the 5th most powerful in the world.

It is expected that AI Day may be the official unveiling event for the long-awaited Dojo Supercomputer. This has been heralded as a step-change for machine learning, with the training process moving from frame-based, to video-based learning and auto-labelling.

We may get some surprises from Tesla on AI Day about other applications from the technology they have built. A nice inclusion would be the ability to identify the driver using vision and unlocking the Cybertruck doors, which is eliminated door handles.

The current timeline of the FSD Beta means that FSD Beta 9.1 is due for release this Friday, but by mid-August, we should see version 10. Musk has said there is a chance that we could see a wider release by then (wider than the 2,000 early release users), but more likely Mid-September with FSD Beta 11.

Tesla AI Day August 19th — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021

Fellow Aussie and Tesla bull, Steven Mark Ryan suggested the goal of Tesla’s AI Day, would be to recruit the world’s best AI talent. Musk replied and confirmed this is indeed the case.

One way to excite AI experts to work for Tesla, is to show them exciting challenges, some of the most difficult, yet rewarding on the planet.

Whether you’re into Tesla, or AI, it’s time to mark your calendar and like Autonomy and Battery Days, get ready to re-watch the video a few times afterwards, to really understand what’s discussed.

Convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021