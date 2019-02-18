Tesla offering a week of living the electric future in Byron Bay

on February 19, 2019
Tesla have just announced a competition where the successful winner will score a whole week in April, where you and 5 guests will get to experience a taste of our electric future.
This gorgeous house in Byron Bay features 2 Tesla Powerwalls to collect energy from the solar panels on the roof and power the home. There’s also a Model X in the garage which means you’ll be enjoying an all-electric lifestyle and all electric transport.
For your chance to spend 7 nights at this award-winning private retreat, simply click this link and enter your details. Feel free to enter Jason Cartwright | jason[at]techau.com.au as your referrer.
In terms of places to holiday for a week, Byron Bay isn’t a bad one, it has amazing views.
