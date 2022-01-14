Tesla didn’t just start offering Dog Coins as payment, they require it (for some items)

Dogecoin may have been originally created as a joke of a cryptocurrency, it just got a lot more useful, with Tesla now offering the ability to pay for some products in their online store, using DOGE.

This move wasn’t entirely a surprise, with some keen eyes, spotting Doge references in the source code for a while now. What is a surprise is that some items in the store require you to to use Dogecoin to buy them.

Currently items such as the Decanter (or Tesla Tequilla in the US), the desktop supercharger and Diecast 1:18 scale roadster. All other lifestyle products, Apparel, Vehicle Accessories and Charging items in Australia, still allow payment to be made with dollaroos.

This mandatory requirement to use DOGE for a few specific items, definitely feels like Tesla are experimenting here, to see how willing customers are to pay using that method.

If you’re wondering how this will go down with people who have no knowledge of, or experience with cryptocurrency, the answer is likely not good. The hoops you need to jump through to acquire some Dogecoin is not likely many will entertain, just to be in a position to buy a product.

Tesla does try to help the user education story, by providing an information icon you can hover over, which explains ‘Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that can be used to purchase this item. The DOGE price includes shipping and taxes.’ They also provide a learn more link which takes users to a dedicated Dogecoin page on Tesla’s site to answer common questions, the most important listed below.

How do I buy something from Tesla with Dogecoin?

To purchase using Dogecoin on the Tesla Shop, you will need a “Dogecoin wallet.” A Dogecoin wallet is a device, platform, app or software that supports Dogecoin transfers. When checking out with Dogecoin, the payment page will display the Tesla Dogecoin wallet “address” in both an alphanumeric code and a QR code form for you to connect to your Dogecoin wallet to transfer the Dogecoin. It is the responsibility of the purchaser to ensure that Dogecoin is transferred to Tesla’s Dogecoin wallet accurately.

Are there any fees associated with my Dogecoin payment?

Yes. The Dogecoin network charges network fees each time a payment is made in Dogecoin. Consult your Dogecoin wallet provider for information regarding additional fees. The purchaser is responsible for any fees associated with a Dogecoin transaction..

How long does it take to process my Dogecoin payment?

Allow one minute for the payments page to refresh after sending your Dogecoin payment. Do not attempt a new payment while the page refreshes. Once your payment is confirmed via the Dogecoin network, you will receive an Order Confirmation email.

Note: It can take up to six hours for the Dogecoin network to confirm your payment. If you do not receive a confirmation email from Tesla, contact your wallet provider. You might need to re-initiate payment.

Can I return an item purchased with Dogecoin?

No. All Dogecoin purchases are final sale. Items purchased with Dogecoin cannot be returned, exchanged or canceled. Items purchased with Dogecoin cannot be returned or exchanged for cash.

What cryptocurrency does Tesla accept?

Tesla only accepts Dogecoin. Tesla cannot receive or detect any other digital assets. Ensure you are making your purchase with Dogecoin. Sending any other digital assets may result in the assets being lost or destroyed. Non-Dogecoin digital assets sent to Tesla will not be returned to the purchaser.

What else do I need to know about the Dogecoin network?

The Dogecoin network protocols are open source, and anyone can use, copy, modify and share them. We do not own or control the Dogecoin network or the software for your Dogecoin wallet. The Dogecoin network protocols and their operating rules can change at any time (like in the event of a fork), and those changes can affect the value, function or even the name of Dogecoin. If there is a problem with the Dogecoin network, you can lose your Dogecoin. Tesla is not responsible for any lost or stolen digital assets.

We have seen Tesla experiment with crypto in the past, when they briefly accepted Bitcoin, last year. While the move to accept a new crypto, especially one as controversial as Dogecoin will generate a lot of attention, I don’t think this will be a big money-spinner for Tesla, but we’ll likely be able to gauge the success by how many other items they add this payment method to.

The confusing thing is why they are not offering a choice for consumers, credit card, or crypto, that would definitely be the more consumer-friendly thing to do.

If you’re wondering, at the time of writing, 1 Dogecoin would cost you about $0.27. This means something like the Tesla Decanter (825 DOGE), would cost the equivalent of A$224, slightly cheaper than it was previously.