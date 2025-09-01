Tesla FSD in Australia: Testing Unprotected Right Turns

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) (Supervised) has been the subject of much discussion and anticipation, especially in right-hand drive markets like Australia. While many videos showcase its capabilities in the US, what about the unique challenges of our local road rules and traffic conditions? I’ve just put it to the ultimate test.

Generally, intersections like these are made safer with the protection of traffic lights or roundabouts, so it’s in these unprotected, dynamic scenarios that FSD is truly pushed to the limit.

This test was inspired by the work of Chuck Cook (You can follow his work on X at @chazman), a well-known FSD Beta tester in the US. Chuck gained significant recognition for his dedicated and consistent testing of unprotected left turns at a particularly difficult intersection in his hometown. He has meticulously documented the software’s progress over multiple updates, providing invaluable real-world feedback to the Tesla team.

I took the FSD (Supervised) beta to Wodonga to tackle a particularly challenging intersection. This location required the car to navigate four lanes of traffic, 2 from the right and 2 from the left, with only a small central island for separation. This setup demands a split-second decision from the car, as it needs to safely cross both sets of traffic to complete the turn.

The complexity of the test was heightened by a few key factors. Traffic on the road moves at a rapid 60km/h, and with the sun setting, visibility was reduced for both the car’s cameras and human drivers. Adding to the challenge, one of the two intersections I used for testing has traffic coming around a blind bend at speed, making the timing of the turn absolutely critical.

The results were a mixed bag of seriously impressive successes and clear indications that there’s still work to be done. The system’s ability to judge fast-moving traffic and find a safe gap was at times remarkable, but there were also moments where I needed to intervene, a number that could be improved with greater commitment.

You can watch the full video of our testing below to see the results for yourself, including both the impressive moments and the areas for improvement. It’s a fascinating look at the current state of this technology on Australian roads.