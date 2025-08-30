More
    Tesla FSD torture test: Climb Huon Hill and dodge the cows

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    The second day of testing Tesla’s FSD (Superviced) in Australia has been fun. I put it through a variety of tests to confirm the current capabilities and limitations of the software.

    In the past few days, I had an idea to select a destination that would provide a real challenge to the car, in a very regional environment. In the past 48 hours, it’s clear that navigating regular city streets, roundabouts, traffic lights is all very easy for this, no mature software, so we need to step things up to push the limits.

    One of the most popular lookout locations in Albury Wodonga is Huon Hill, however the road to get to the top is a treacherous one.

    The road features a variety of surfaces including dirt, gravel and tarmac. The path is narrow and being home to cows, kangaroos and other wildlife, it features a number of cattle grates.

    Being narrow, it was likely an opportunity to negotiate the road with oncoming vehicles, and that proved to be the case today with varying success.

    Finally, the hill has some serious inclines 273 meters from ground level which presents visible challenges at crests and blind corners. Having taken the Model 3 up to the summit (no light show), how did it go?

    The answer can be seen in the video below.

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    techAU