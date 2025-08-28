More
    Tesla has a major Australian announcement at midnight tonight

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    If you’ve followed Tesla for a while, you’ll be familiar with their product launches, earnings calls, software releases and informative events like autonomy day, battery day and more.

    It seems that Tesla has a VERY BIG announcement planned for tonight, with a number of Australian media outlets teasing that an embargo drops at midnight.

    While the details remain officially under wraps, the internet is already awash with hints and tantalizing glimpses of what might be unveiled. This leadup to this announcement feels very different than previous Tesla announcements, with the company typically using embargos very sparingly, it was a surprise to see them apply one here, indicating this is an announcement of significant importance.

    Such is the excitement around this event that I’ll be hosting an X Space (@XSpaces) to discuss the news as the embargo drops. If you’re available, please make sure you drop by and let’s chat about it!

    Some have speculated that this is linked with an event held recently in QLD, and the announcement could be something that is significant for Australia on the global stage.

    Stay tuned for the official word at midnight. We’ll be updating you as soon as the news breaks.

    What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments below!

