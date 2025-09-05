Tesla Model Y Performance is coming back to Australia in December

Tesla has officially announced the reintroduction of the Model Y Performance variant to the Australian and New Zealand markets, marking a significant update to its popular electric SUV lineup.

Following the successful rollout of the refreshed Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Long Range models earlier this year, the Performance edition is now available for ordering, with initial deliveries slated for December.

While all of our other cars come from Gigafactory Shanghai, the new Model Y Performance for Australia & New Zealand will be built at the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany.

Design Distinctions

The Model Y Performance sets itself apart through a series of targeted aesthetic and functional upgrades that emphasize its sport-oriented character.

Externally, it features a redesigned front fascia with larger air intakes and a more aggressive splitter for optimized aerodynamics and reduced lift at high speeds.

The rear incorporates a prominent carbon fiber spoiler, a sportier diffuser, and glossy black accents on the fascias and mirror caps. Complementing these are 21-inch Arachnid 2.0 staggered forged wheels with integrated aero covers, Performance Red brake calipers, and subtle Performance badging on the liftgate and puddle lamps.

These elements provide a distinctive, recognizable profile on the road, aligning with Tesla’s minimalist yet functional design philosophy.

Internally, the cabin elevates refinement with carbon fiber trim inserts on the dashboard and doors, aluminum pedals, and front-row Performance seats equipped with powered thigh cushion extenders, enhanced lateral support, heating, and ventilation.

A standout feature is the all-new 16-inch touchscreen, which offers nearly 80 percent more pixels than the 15.4-inch display found in other Model Y variants, resulting in sharper visuals and a more responsive interface for vehicle controls and entertainment.

Available exterior colors include Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Stealth Grey, Quicksilver and Ultra Red. Unlike the RWD and AWD models, all paint colour options are included in the price, with the most expensive typically a A$2,600 option from the base price.

Performance and Technical Specifications

At the core of the Model Y Performance is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 343 kW of power, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

This is just 0.4 seconds off the smaller and lighter, Model 3 Performance and seriously impressive for a mid-sized SUV.

Despite its focus on dynamic capability, the vehicle achieves an impressive WLTP-estimated range of 580 km, supported by an upgraded battery pack with higher-energy-density cells and an advanced performance drive unit that optimizes torque, power, and thermal management.

The chassis has been refined with new springs, stabilizer bars, bushings, and an in-house adaptive damping system featuring three modes – Standard, Sport, and Track.

Standard features shared across the Model Y lineup, such as the panoramic glass roof with acoustic glass, an 8-inch rear touchscreen, power-reclining second-row seats, Autopilot, and over-the-air software updates, are augmented in the Performance model to create a comprehensive package for enthusiasts.

Pricing Details

The Model Y Performance starts at $89,400 AUD, excluding government charges, positioning it below the luxury car tax (LCT) threshold of approximately $91,387 for the 2025-26 financial year, which facilitates eligibility for fringe benefits tax exemptions on novated leases for electric vehicles.

In Victoria, the indicative drive-away price is around $96,150 which compares to the A$74,793 for a Long Range All-Wheel Drive, or A$58,900 for the Rear-Wheel Drive. This creates a fairly consistent gap between the vehicle tiers and provides an option for those who like better performance while only losing 20kms of WLTP range, and dropping the 0-100km/hr from 4.8s to 3.5s.

For a fully loaded configuration, including the $10,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) software upgrade, to a driveaway price of A$111,811.

While this price range is certainly a premium, the performance, features and technology on offer here represents a compelling offering, making it difficult to find a direct comp in this price bracket.

Suitability for Australian Families

Compared to the entry-level Model Y RWD with a WLTP range of 466 km, 0-100 km/h in about 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 201 km/h) and the AWD Long Range with a WLTP range of approximately 600 km, 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds (same top speed), the Performance model offers compelling advantages for Australian families seeking a versatile yet exhilarating daily driver.

While all variants provide identical interior space for up to five passengers and cargo volumes, the Performance’s enhanced powertrain and adaptive suspension deliver superior handling and quicker acceleration, which can improve safety during highway merging or overtaking on Australia’s expansive road networks.

For families, the Performance variant balances thrill with practicality. The refined ride quality ensures comfort on school runs or urban commutes, while features like the larger touchscreen and performance seats add premium appeal for extended outings.

Although priced higher, it represents a worthwhile investment for those prioritising dynamic performance alongside the Model Y’s core attributes of low operating costs, access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network (capable of adding up to 282 km of range in 15 minutes), and comprehensive roadside support, including mobile tire repair and 24/7 loaner wheel services.

This reintroduction underscores Tesla’s commitment to advancing electric mobility in Australia, blending cutting-edge technology with family-friendly design.

Interested buyers can configure and order via Tesla’s website, with further details available at the link below.

